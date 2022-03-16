ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Theatrical Presentations Coming to Doylestown Are Summery, Savory, Sassy, Silly Delights

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFB67_0egh5bEX00
Image via Lynne Schreur at Creative Commons. The cast shown here is from a New Jersey production.

Tony n' Tina's Wedding, one of three stage presentations this summer being promoted by the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce.

Doylestown is in for a tune-filled, laugh-packed summer of theatrical entertainment, as reported in The Business & Arts Journal, the publication of the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce.

Three productions will take place at the Bucks County Center of the Performing Arts on the campus of Delaware Valley University.

The first is Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding (June 22–26), the interactive comedy where audiences become guests at an over-the-top Italian-American matrimonial ceremony and reception.

The evening includes a meal; therefore, its setting will not be the in the theater but, rather, in a reception-type space elsewhere on campus. The environment will reflect a large-scale union of two families, with table seating, a live band, and plenty of boisterous relatives.

Next is A Musical Cooking Lesson with the Calamari Sisters (July 27–31). It is hilarious combination of failed dishes, singing, dancing, and improv, all wrapped around a story line of two culinary siblings navigating their way through their final cable-access cooking show.

The third night of entertainment is the 1966 Broadway musical Sweet Charity (Aug. 4–14). Based on an Italian film, it’s the story of a taxi dancer at New York’s fictitious Fandango Ballroom and the numerous ups and downs she encounters. In its initial run, the show won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Choreography for Bob Fosse.

Ticket information on this theatrical trio is available online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Sesame Place Classic Returns, Bringing Warm-and-Fuzzy Family Friendliness with It

The 2022 edition of the Sesame Place Classic is its first running in three years.Image via Flying Fish Hockey. Ask Count von Count how many years the Sesame Place Classic has been dormant because of the COVID-19 pandemic and he’ll quickly tally the cancellations: “Three. Three years! Ah-ah-ah!” And he’d be right, of course. After the pandemic hiatus, the 2022 edition is back on the theme park’s calendar, reports Flying Fish Hockey.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy