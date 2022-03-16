ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

NextHome, Inc., one of the fastest-growing franchise brands in the country, partners with Inside Real Estate to deliver the industry-leading kvCORE Platform to their 575+ franchised locations and 5,200+ members nationwide

 4 days ago

Award-winning real estate brand NextHome equips their entire network with kvCORE, delivering on their promise to be the franchise for the future. MURRAY, UTAH (PRWEB) MARCH 15, 2022: NextHome, rated the #1 franchise brand in America for owner satisfaction in 2022 across all industries with a proven consumer-centric business model, has...

The Associated Press

Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) Closes on Mixed-Use Nashville Property The Sheds on Charlotte

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022-- Clarion Partners Real Estate Income Fund Inc. (CPREIF) has strategically expanded its property portfolio with the acquisition of The Sheds on Charlotte, a 100% leased, 85,032 square foot six-building office and retail campus in Nashville, TN. Clarion Partners, LLC (“Clarion Partners”), a leading U.S. real estate investment manager, is one of Franklin Templeton’s specialist investment managers.
REAL ESTATE
NewsTimes

4 Helpful Tips for Emerging Franchise Brands

Each year, it’s estimated that an average of 300 new brands begin franchising their concepts in the marketplace. The competition among emerging brands is robust, which is why it’s advisable to learn from franchise experts who’ve turned emerging concepts into successful brands. To provide you with some guidance to get a leg up on the competition, here are four helpful tips for emerging franchise brands:
BUSINESS
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Ansley Real Estate Leads with Creativity and an Entrepreneurial Approach

Symbiosis in the real estate industry is a beautiful thing. Leadership with a clear vision, the tools and guidance to execute that vision and agents committed to make it all a reality…those are the cornerstones of success for Ansley Real Estate. In December of 2015, a small band of intrepid entrepreneurs led by Bonneau Ansley and Julie Harris, planted a flag and established a company to provide an exceptional experience for clients and agents. The company flourished, and Lane McCormack joined the team in 2018 and became COO. Her twenty four years of experience developed in the trenches, not sitting behind a desk. Lane served two lengthy tours as managing broker for other companies and held several key positions with local, state and national boards. She serves on the Professional Standards Committee at the Georgia Association of Realtors, was the 2016 President of the Atlanta REALTORS Association, 2014 REALTOR of the Year and most recently received the E.A Isakson Award in 2020 for recognition as an industry leader. Lane is also the Qualifying Broker for Ansley Real Estate; ultimately responsible for everything the firm does. Ansley offices are found from the North Georgia Mountains to the coast; from Atlanta to the northern suburbs. Developer services works with and represents numerous projects currently under construction. Ansley’s growth is remarkable; 2020 sales exceed $1.8 billion and 2021 sales exceeded a staggering $2.8 billion. Average agent volume for 2021 was a mindboggling $9.5 million. In 2021, Ansley Academy was created. This credentialed, state approved school is unique to Ansley; no other local real estate firm offers this. Classes hone the skills of every Ansley agent which ensures the best possible outcome for every client. Communication skills are critical to success and every agent knows that they can reach out to any broker at any time. Ansley embraced and excels in advertising; Julie built a comprehensive marketing arm focused on helping agents and their clients shine. Completely in house from design to execution, this team produces both digital and flat print marketing material. Unique pieces like the Quarterly Market Report and the Ansley Collection are prepared both digitally and in print. Julie’s group is a critical front facing asset for Ansley Real Estate and an indispensable part of every agent’s success. How a company adapts to change ultimately decides its fate. Under the proven leadership of Bonneau, Lane and Julie, Ansley Real Estate doubled in size, expanded outside of the metro area, navigated though Covid and completed over $4.6 billion in closed sales between 2020 and 2021. Ansley is committed to the community. Since 2017, a portion of all sales goes to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Agent and company contributions total over $400,000 across various entities including Palliative Care, Canines for Kids, the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Behavioral Health, and more. As Ansley matures, the experienced and savvy leadership team continues to gel and provide the guidance and resources for agents to keep raising the bar.
ATLANTA, GA
WISH-TV

Entrepreneur makes history as Donatos largest traditional franchise partner

Twenty-one Indianapolis Donatos pizza restaurants are now owned by Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group. This makes him the company’s largest traditional franchise partner and the largest minority-owned franchise partner in the chain’s history. Jordan joined us today to give us a taste of their signature pizzas,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTEN.com

How to Present a Real Estate Investment to Potential Partners

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/how-to-present-a-real-estate-investment-to-potential-partners/. Ready to move forward on your next real estate venture but coming up short when it comes to capital? Let’s discuss how to present a real estate investment to potential partners or financier and get that last amount of money that gets you over the hurdle.
REAL ESTATE
Andre Oentoro

Blockchain Adoption In Real Estate Industry

Blockchain - enabled real estate startups appear seemingly weekly, and we hear more and more transactions being made by real estate agents using cryptocurrencies. Real estate headlines are increasingly being swamped by a new wave of startups focusing on blockchain technology and its real estate applications that could be rent direct investment, rental agreements, or passive managed investment.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

6 Intriguing Statistics About Women in the Franchising Industry

In 1987, Congress formally established the month of March as Women’s History Month, a time meant for us all to celebrate the progress, accomplishments and contributions women have made over the past few decades. In addition, International Women’s Day raises awareness for a world free of gender bias, discrimination, and stereotypes. This year’s theme is “Break the Bias”, and the hashtag #BreakTheBias is encouraged for social media posts in support and awareness of this special day across the globe.
ECONOMY
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Affordable Country Living

SAN ANGELO, TX — Well kept three bedroom two bath home just outside City limits. Pride in ownership is very apparent. Beautiful 1 acre lot with mature pecan and oak trees. Large 1,800 sq ft metal shop with high ceilings, professional car lift and professional air compressor will convey. Ready for the car enthusiast or small shop operator. Listed by Kristen Brenek & Kurt Wankowski (Team K2) (325) 304-1966. See 53 more featured homes for sale in this week's West Texas Real Estate LIVE!
SAN ANGELO, TX
Bham Now

Apex Roofing & Restoration declared one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000

Apex Roofing & Restoration has been named as one of the fastest growing private companies throughout the southeast. Keep reading to discover their plans for the future. This year, Birmingham business, Apex Roofing & Restoration, ranked 60th on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies. In 2020, they more than doubled their revenue, reaching $90 million. This placed the company as the 18th largest roofing contractor within North America.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

