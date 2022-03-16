Daylight Saving Time Bill Advancing
(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent has passed out of an Iowa Senate committee — but it may not be needed after similar legislation passed the U-S Senate. Iowa Senator Jeff Reichmann of Montrose is an ex-Marine who was stationed in Hawaii for five years and says he liked that it is one of the states that has Standard Time year-round. The state action will be unnecessary if the U-S House passes the Senate’s Sunshine Protection Act and if it’s signed into law.
