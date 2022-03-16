Prominent Chicago businesswoman, wife of murdered real estate developer Lee Miglin dies at 83

Marilyn Miglin was 83 years old when she passed away Monday in Chicago.

While in her later years she was best known as a popular host on the Home Shopping Network, hers was a life that spanned great highs and equally great lows, all lived in the public spotlight.

Andrew Cunanan murder victim Lee Miglin's son Duke Miglin sits down with Chuck Goudie to talk about his father's death for the first time since 1997.

"She just was extraordinary," friend Sugar Rautbord said. "She was so smart. No matter what adversity would hit her in life or anything, she always behaved like a lady."

A lady and an accomplished businesswoman, Miglin's name can still be found along Chicago's Oak Street. Starting in the 1960s, she ran a highly successful cosmetics store before taking her brand nationwide.

But she was also a philanthropist who was deeply involved with the University of Illinois Health's Craniofacial Center.

Mark Jarasek recalls the pain of the moment and how he has dealt with it over the years, including the creation of a song and music video about killer Andrew Cunanan.

Helping those with severe burns or facial disfigurement achieve the best version of themselves was a cause Miglin came to, in part as a result of meeting Michele McBride, a survivor of the horrific our Lady of Angels school fire in 1958.

"She couldn't find a makeup that had complete coverage," said Dae McBride Hannah, Michelle's sister. "And that's when she found Marilyn and approached Marilyn about providing the makeup for the patients she was working with."

"It was a wonder to watch her, because no matter what was going on in the world, it was Marilyn and the patient one-on-one," said Dr. Reisberg, former director of UI Health Craniofacial Center. "That was it. Nothing else could disturb that connection."

Per Miglin's wishes, there won't be a public funeral service. She is survived by her two children, Marlena and Duke.