A Sweet Potato Breakfast Porridge With One Bonus Nutrient-Packed Ingredient

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have a go-to breakfast, or do you prefer to change it up? Sticking to the same morning meal can certainly be convenient—the right ingredients are always at the ready, and it spares your sleepy brain from extra decision-making in the a.m. Personally, I'm usually whipping up one of two...

shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for something lacking in nutritional value, not starting the day off with a balanced meal can set you up to feel your worst all day long. Also, most popular breakfast foods are packed with sugar and preservatives, which means that you aren’t getting the vitamins and nutrients you need, and are instead consuming empty calories.
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Mayonnaise, According to Ina, Julia, and Joanna — And I Couldn’t Agree More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve learned a lot from our food icons over the years. For example, Ina taught us how to make a cucumber salad that’s not runny; Julia taught us how to make chicken like a fancy French chef; and Joanna taught us how to (easily) make the most delicious lemon bars. In addition to cooking tips, they’ve given us gear suggestions, organizing tips, and even grocery recommendations.
iheart.com

If you are hungry before Bed, eat these foods

Someone asked a bunch of nutritionists to name the BEST foods to eat if you're hungry before bed. I was kind of hoping that "a full sleeve of Oreos" would make the list . . . it did not. But some of these options aren't bad. Here are their top five . . .
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat Wendy's Chili Again—OMG!

While no one expects fast food offerings to be the epitome of healthy eating, there are options at your favorite chain that are healthier than others. Wendy’s, for example, offers many salads and grilled chicken choices while still providing notoriously unhealthy items like the whopping, calorie-heavy Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple Cheeseburger or the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger Triple. One popular menu item from the iconic fast food eatery, however, is causing customers on social media to raise their eyebrows for its dubbed “concerning,” “gross,” and “questionable” ingredients. If you’re a fan of Wendy’s chili, you might want to read on.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
ohmymag.co.uk

5 benefits of drinking lemon water every day

It can be hard to stay hydrated, especially during the hotter summer months. If you don’t like drinking plain water you could always try adding some lemon to give it a bit of taste. What’s even better is that lemon water actually has plenty of health benefits too.
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

During a recent pantry inventory, I realized that I only had a few drips of olive oil left in the bottle. Luckily, a trip to Aldi was already on the day’s agenda. (I like to consider myself one of the store’s biggest fans.) I popped a quarter into the cart and entered Aldi with one goal in mind: to determine, once and for all, which Aldi olive oil bottle is the very best. So in addition to the other groceries I needed, I added every single bottle on offer into my cart.
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
Well+Good

5 Health Benefits of Drinking Water With a Spoonful of Baking Soda

You may have never finished a container of baking soda—like, ever. But that's about to change. Natural mineral sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is an oft-overlooked but versatile ingredient that can be used to boost health when you drink it dissolved in water, according to certified personal trainer and certified fitness nutrition specialist Britt Brandon.
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
shefinds

The One Breakfast Item You Should Never Order From McDonald’s, According To Health Experts

Eating breakfast out is one of the most fun ways to start off a relaxing weekend. Sometimes, running to a fast food restaraunt is an easy way to do this, and satisfy your cravings quickly. If your chain of choice is the classic McDonald’s, health experts have noted that there is one menu item there you might want to be weary of for your overall health and/if you are trying to lose weight.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Salads—It Causes Indigestion!

A salad is widely considered to be the epitome of a healthy meal, and especially one to refer to if you frequently suffer indigestion from acidic foods. If you still find yourself experiencing dreadful bloating, heartburn, stomach aches or other negative effects tied to indigestion, it’s worth looking into what you consume every day and what might be a major culprit.
