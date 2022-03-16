Memorial Held For Shooters Waterfront Worker Shot & Killed By Former Employee

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A memorial was held Wednesday at Shooters Waterfront, on Fort Lauderdale’s Intracoastal Waterway, where server Jordan Siddiq was shot to death.

A former coworker is charged in the case.

“He’s who you would go to to make yourself feel better. He always had a positive mindset and we’re all going to take that with us and apply it,” said friend Bobby Berson.

On Tuesday, just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said 33-year-old Angel Candelaria, who used to work at the restaurant nearly two years ago, showed up there and got into an argument with Siddiq, 35, and then shot him.

The police report said the scene was captured on surveillance video from inside the restaurant.

Investigators say while Candelaria was in the back of the police cruiser he made two phone calls on his Apple Watch.

The first was to a male friend. The police report says Candelaria said, “I’m going to jail bro.” The police report says the second call went to his ex-girlfriend where he reportedly told her, “I love you to death.”

Siddiq’s friends said he was seeing Candelaria’s ex-girlfriend and he was upset that their relationship had ended.

“It was a senseless act of violence and it was uncalled for under the circumstances,” said a friend of Siddiq.

“Call it a love triangle if you will but at the end of the day someone as insane as walking up to somebody and putting two in their back at Shooters Waterfront, that’s senseless.”

“I heard two shots,” said Radu Dancila who works across the street. He explained the moments after the shooting as chaotic terrified people ran from the restaurant as police ran toward it. Davila said it was very active. “Swat team, I seen snipers coming. I think they were on the building, it was everybody there.”

He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“He was just a positive person and that’s all there is to it. Of all people it shouldn’t have happened to him. He was like a brother to all of us,” Berson said.

Candelaria was taken into custody at 2400 E Commercial Boulevard and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He’s being held without bond.

The judge ordered a psychological evaluation.