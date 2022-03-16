ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

These shamrock golf tees are perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

How pro may keep Tour card with one of the wildest recoveries you’ll see

From behind a bush. On your knees. Then, on your next and final hole, stuff it to 3 feet. All while playing for your PGA Tour life. Surf the Bryan Bros Golf YouTube page, and there are dozens of videos that capture the golfing life of brothers Wesley and George Bryan. Matches, trick shots, you name it. On Friday, Wesley added another.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why this pro needs lines on his golf ball AND his putter

Peek around on the PGA Tour and you’ll find infinite ways that players line themselves up to make a stroke. It could be a tee shot, an approach from the trees, or as simple as a three-footer for par. Plenty of pros use the lines printed on their balls,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Masters champ overhand-heaves club. But the bizarre was only starting.

The tee shot? It was short. The club toss? It was long. The iron from the fairway? Spot on. The swing and throw came during Thursday’s first round of the Valspar Championship. One hole after a bogey at Innisbrook, three holes after a triple, and two seconds after knowing his tee shot on the par-3 15th would come up well short, Charl Schwartzel had hit his limit. After his follow-through, the 2011 Masters champ brought his 6-iron back around his head and flung it yards down the fairway.
GOLF
Golf.com

How much does Masters mean to Justin Thomas? Ask about the commercials.

Flip on CBS this weekend for college basketball, and you’ll no doubt see one. Don’t worry if your head is momentarily turned, either. You’ll hear it. The piano jingle is unmistakable. The Masters is less than three weeks away, but its commercials are here now. And if...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shamrock#Western Birch Golf Tees#Golf Com#Irish
Golf.com

How the Ryder Cup helped inspire vision for new Saudi-backed golf league

Greg Norman’s golf bucket list is short. That’s one of the benefits of life as one of the wealthiest professional golfers ever: You can afford to do the few things you haven’t already. But money is only half of that equation, the other half is time. And, up until September 2021, Greg Norman had never had time for the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Golf.com

The best golf-themed Irish products to buy for St. Patrick’s Day

‘Tis the season — the most wonderful time of the year. That’s right, St. Patrick’s Day is here! For most of the country that means freezing temperatures are upon us and spring is starting to show its face. It also means Irish-themed golf products are back. Though for this Irishman, they are always in season.
GOLF
Golf.com

The best iron player in golf, according to Collin Morikawa

It’s always interesting to hear from a player who is widely believed to be one of the best at something to name the person they feel is the best, and ahead of this week’s Valspar Championship, that player was Collin Morikawa. Last year, Morikawa topped the Tour’s ranking...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Cameron Smith Q&A: The evolution of a red-hot putter, sage gear advice and more

Fresh off a thrilling win at the Players Championship, Cameron Smith took time out to go through the Titleist gear that helped him secure the biggest paycheck of his career with GOLF.com. Smith discusses the Scotty Cameron putter that almost never was, why his Titleist TS2 7-wood isn’t going anywhere, and sage gear advice for amateur golfers.
GOLF
Gear Patrol

Keeper's Heart Irish + American Whiskey Is the Perfect Compliment to St. Patrick's Day

In a crowded whiskey market, there's no one quite like Keeper's Heart. Informed by both American and Irish distilling traditions, the label's flagship bottle blends the know-how and technique of two of the world's most important whiskey-producing nations. Crafted with a team led by Brian Nation, the Master Distiller's expertise takes inspiration from a background that includes work with some of the most recognizable names in the Irish whiskey industry — including Jameson, Redbreast and Powers whiskeys. Alongside Nation is David Perkins, a key collaborator whose background as the founder of Utah's High West Distillery brings a distinctly American perspective to the partnership. As for what's in the bottle, Keeper's Heart Irish + American blended whiskey is a combination of Irish Triple Distilled Pot Still Whiskey, Irish Grain Whiskey, and American Rye. Fans of whiskey on both sides of the Atlantic will note Irish whiskey's signature baking spice profile mixed with American whiskey's distinctly sweet, oaky palate. Neat, on the rocks or served in a cocktail, if you're looking for a whiskey to add to your bar cart this St. Patrick's Day (and keep in the rotation all year long), this whiskey ticks all the boxes. Learn more at the link down below; Keeper's Heart is also available in 21 states on Reserve Bar.
DRINKS
Golf.com

Have the putting yips? Valspar Championship leader may have a cure.

Matthew NeSmith warns you. He’s been tinkering with it since last July. He also admits it’s been “up-and-down.” But then there are days like Friday. “We’ve definitely gotten better,” he said. “So I’m excited to see where it goes.”. Ahead of Saturday’s...
GOLF
Golf.com

Vote on your favorite golf swing! Introducing the golf swing March Madness bracket

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen (who you can follow on Twitter right here). I spend most of my time reading, watching, and learning about golf swings. It’s only natural that along the way, people get...
GOLF
Golf.com

Gimme that: casual hat to show what the game means to you

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Golf Digest

Channel the luck of the Irish all season long with Rhoback’s St. Patrick’s Day golf shirt collection

Rhoback’s collection seems to expand with every holiday and special event that comes both in and out of the golf world. St. Patrick’s Day is no exception as the brand released four new styles to celebrate the Irish holiday. Adding to its already robust collection of green golf tops, the release includes two polos and two quarter-zips in both bold and subtle styling to match any look.
APPAREL
Golf.com

For a smoother swing, ditch your ‘one-two’ tempo

The subject of time is one we can’t avoid, either in golf or life. We need to leave the house on time. We need to cook our meals the correct amount of time. An investment is a good one when it’s made at the right time. And when we’re on the course, we need to play in a timely fashion.
GOLF
Golf.com

Webb Simpson explains how too much insider knowledge at Augusta can backfire

The Masters is less than three short weeks away, and both players and fans are already tingling with anticipation. Augusta National is a course that is often thought of as a place where experience truly matters. Wily veterans like Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer still find a way to impress every year, and a first-timer hasn’t won the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller did it in 1979. Players make no secret of seeking out the guidance of legendary greats like Jack Nicklaus to get an edge on understanding the course’s nuances.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy