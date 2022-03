U.S. officials are estimating that Russia’s losses in Ukraine are on par with the United States’ losses in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001. A U.S. official tells CBS News on Wednesday that the U.S. estimates between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops have been killed. The official adds that it is difficult to count war casualties at this time in Ukraine. According to The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University, they estimate 7,057 U.S. troops died from 2001 to 2019 during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The count excludes those killed in 2020 and 2021.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO