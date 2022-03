DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is asking for public input on more than two dozen Colorado features that are currently named “squaw,” a term that was declared derogatory by the federal government last year. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued Order No. 3404 on Nov. 19, 2021. The order began the process of removing ‘squaw’ from geographic names across the country. The order identified derogatory pejoratives referencing African-Americans and Japanese that were previously replaced. “The time has come to recognize that the term ‘squaw’ is no less derogatory than others which have been identified and should...

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO