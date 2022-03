On a Sunday evening in Oakland Chinatown, two Asian men in their 20s and 30s hurried down the sidewalk with Zoe Li, an Asian woman in her late 60s who was dressed all in black, her face covered in a black mask. The street, normally crowded with merchants and visitors, was quiet and empty. The two men, Derek Ko and Sam Li, had responded to Zoe’s request for chaperones to accompany her on the two-block walk from her cooking-appliance store to her car. It wasn’t the distance she needed help with. She told them that the week before, a group of people had spit on her while she walked alone down the same stretch of sidewalk. After the young men dropped Li off at her car, they went their separate ways. Their shift had come to an end.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO