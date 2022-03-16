Blockchain Traceability – Tipping The Farmer From The Restaurant

More consumers are interested in where their goods and the material of their goods come from. In the fashion world, there can be quite a long process from sourcing material to the end product. Serious issues are now in the spotlight, as a focus on ethical and sustainability grows. TrusTrace serves the fashion and apparel sector with its new solution that enables near real-time traceability at the material level. TrusTrace Certified Material Compliance focuses on a range of requirements for material compliance, reporting the percentage of certified vs. non-certified material content, supporting different chain of custody models, and covering single component products to multi component products. This is especially important in Europe today, as the European Union considers regulatory initiatives in this area.

