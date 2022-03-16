ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Two UK-Iranian nationals released from detention

By DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, Charles ONIANS, -
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVstd_0eggYNM200
UK-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held since 2016 but has now been handed over to the UK authorities, Iranian state TV said /Free Nazanin campaign/AFP/File

Two dual UK-Iranian nationals have been released from custody, the authorities in Tehran said on Wednesday, ending a lengthy ordeal after years of diplomatic wrangling between the two countries over a cancelled defence deal.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "handed over" to the UK authorities, while the judiciary also confirmed the release of Anoosheh Ashoori.

The pair's release came after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss indicated that London and Tehran had resolved a £400-million ($520-million, 475-million-euro) debt dating back to the time of the Shah of Iran.

The families of both Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori believe they were being held as political prisoners until the issue was settled.

Truss told BBC radio on Wednesday she had made it "a priority to ensure that we are paying back the debt that we legitimately owe the Iranian authorities".

The UK has consciously avoided saying the detention of the pair, and others held in Iran, was linked to the debt, related to an order of tanks that was cancelled after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Truss said the issues were separate and blamed sanctions on Iran for delaying the repayment.

There was no immediate official confirmation in London of the pair's release. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said only that reports they were coming home "feels like positive signs".

And he dismissed suggestions from the main opposition Labour party that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had worsened the situation by making comments about the reasons for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's detention when he was foreign secretary.

He told Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner: "She shouldn't give succour to the despotic regime that detained our nationals in Iran or around the world by suggesting it is anyone else's responsibility other than theirs."

- 'On her way home' -

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the news and data agency, was arrested in Tehran on a visit to family in 2016.

The mother-of-one, from north London, was sentenced to five years in prison for plotting to overthrow the government.

Last year she was given a further 12-month jail term for taking part in a rally outside the Iranian embassy in London in 2009.

Ashoori, a retired engineer from southeast London, was arrested in 2017 and jailed for 10 years on charges of spying for Israel.

Both have strenuously denied the charges, while Ashoori in January began a hunger strike at Tehran's Evin prison.

Hopes were raised about Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release after she had her British passport returned to her on Tuesday while a UK negotiating team was in Iran.

On Wednesday, her local MP Tulip Siddiq said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "at the airport in Tehran and on her way home". She also praised Truss for her efforts.

- 'Trumped-up charges' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLdkm_0eggYNM200
Another dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori, has been held in Iran since 2017 /AFP

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's chief executive, welcomed the "fantastic news" of the release, saying both were "jailed on trumped-up national security charges".

"The government needs to follow up on Nazanin and Anoosheh's release by immediately renewing its calls for the release of the UK nationals Mehran Raoof and Morad Tahbaz, both of whom are still going through an ordeal all too similar to Nazanin and Anoosheh's," he added.

Raoof, a labour rights activist, was detained in October 2020 and was being held in solitary confinement, according to Amnesty.

Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British nationality, was arrested alongside other environmentalists in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail for "conspiring with America".

Dual nationals from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States have also been arrested in similar circumstances.

Richard Ratcliffe staged a hunger strike outside the foreign ministry in London last October after his wife lost her latest appeal, and as government ministers held talks with Iranian counterparts.

She was freed from prison with an electronic tag in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic but had been held in Iran under a form of house arrest ever since.

Ashoori went on hunger strike having failed to see "any progress" in British efforts to bring about his release and "no sign the welfare of hostages held by Iran is a priority of the US, European and UK governments", his daughter Elika Ashoori said.

Campaigners and families of those held have said that the issue of detainees is being forgotten by the West as powers seek to negotiate a revival of the 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear programme in Vienna.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
NBC News

British citizen detained in Iran since 2016 is on her way home to U.K., lawmaker says

A British citizen detained in Iran for nearly six years was at the airport and beginning her journey back to the U.K., her local lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said Wednesday. “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home,” she wrote on Twitter, referring to aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, whose husband and supporters have campaigned tirelessly for her release since April 2016.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iranian pop star Googoosh wows Dubai despite Tehran's outcry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — It was music fit for the troubled times. Her voice full of heartache and tender resolve, Iranian pop diva and national icon Googoosh delivered old hits and songs from her new album to a packed stadium on Thursday in Dubai — just across the Persian Gulf from her home that had banned her from singing for 21 years and where authorities to this day continue to protest her performances.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Tulip Siddiq
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North London#Hostage#Nationality#Uk#Iranian#Free Nazanin#Afp File Two#Irib
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy