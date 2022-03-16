ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic postcard: COVID outbreak leaves Hong Kong in limbo

By ALICE FUNG and ZEN SOO
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx4pg_0eggWnki00
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong A woman stands on an empty street usually packed with shoppers in Causeway Bay, a famous shopping district in Hong Kong Thursday, March 10, 2022. Hong Kong's neon lights are still on, but COVID-19 has turned off a lot of the city's usual energy. Instead, now there is an unusual sense of limbo. Busy shopping streets and office districts are very much emptier than ever before. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG — (AP) — As a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms Hong Kong, it’s hard for its 7.4 million residents to know what’s next.

Uncertainty is the only certainty as store shelves are stripped of goods, mainland Chinese companies throw up sprawling isolation and testing centers and the government sends mixed messages on whether it will lock down the population for a citywide mass testing.

Pandemic restrictions have sucked much of the energy out of a cosmopolitan city known for its neon lights and dense crowds. The latest closure, announced Wednesday, is public beaches. An overburdened health system means those who get infected often have to fend for themselves. And the death toll, particularly among the elderly, keeps rising.

“It’s a helpless situation,” said Wong Wing-tsang, a single mother who spent days trying to get a doctor’s appointment for her 10-year-old daughter who tested positive earlier this month. “We can only count on ourselves.”

After keeping the virus mostly at bay for nearly two years, Hong Kong authorities have been unable to bring under control an outbreak driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. So many people have been infected that there aren’t enough drivers for the city buses and subways or clerks to keep some stores open.

China has responded by sending experts, medical staff and construction crews, expanding capacity but also raising fears that Hong Kong might adopt tough mainland-style restrictions, notably its lockdowns of entire cities.

Anxious residents have stockpiled daily necessities, as the government flip-flops on plans for mass testing and a possible lockdown. Infections among truck drivers interrupted shipments of meat and vegetables from mainland China, prompting worries of shortages and deliveries by sea.

“Honestly, I think government policies keep changing all the time and it’s hard for residents to follow,” said Alison Hui, a Hong Kong resident. “We don’t know if an announcement is real or not. It really makes us feel very worried.”

Last month, officials announced citywide, mass testing slated for March but said there were no plans for a lockdown. Days later, as cases surged, officials acknowledged that a lockdown was under consideration, prompting residents to wipe out supermarket shelves to stock up on food.

Then, two weeks after the February announcement, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that the citywide testing had taken a temporary backseat as authorities focused on reducing the number of deaths and critical cases, but she didn’t say when the testing might happen.

Hong Kong was able to stamp out four earlier outbreaks with tough “zero COVID” restrictions that temporarily shuttered businesses, limited public gatherings and imposed entry curbs such as lengthy quarantine stays for arrivals and flight bans from countries deemed high-risk.

That has changed with the fifth wave. Since it began at the end of December, over 760,000 infections have been reported, with more than 4,300 deaths. Mortuaries are so full that refrigerated containers had to be set up to store some of the bodies.

Many more infections are likely going unaccounted for as residents self-test with rapid antigen tests and isolate at home. Researchers at the University of Hong Kong estimated that nearly 3.6 million people — about half of the city’s population — have been infected as of March 14, based on modelling and data.

Lam, who has begun holding daily news conferences on the outbreak, said Wednesday that it appears to have peaked on March 3 and then showed a downward trend, though it has leveled off since last Friday.

Mainland authorities have helped build emergency hospitals and inflatable testing labs. "This is an unprecedented situation," Lam said earlier, saying it had outgrown the capacity of the city government.

Wong, the single mother, said the only help she got from the government was a pack of five rapid antigen test kits. She sent her daughter to live with her mother-in-law, who was also infected, because there was no way to isolate at their home.

“I had no choice. I couldn’t let her isolate at home alone, and we don’t have enough bedrooms to separate us properly,” she said.

The pandemic has brought many businesses to their knees. Some restaurants, once again restricted to takeout and delivery after 6 p.m., have shuttered for good.

Many shops in malls have temporarily closed – some for lack of business, others because they are understaffed as workers have tested positive. Hair salons were allowed to reopen recently, but gyms and bars were ordered shut in January and won’t reopen until after mid-April at the earliest.

Fewer subway trains and buses are running as hundreds of employees contract the coronavirus. Some multinational companies have relocated outside of Hong Kong, while others have temporarily sent senior executives elsewhere amid the uncertainty.

Mak Sin Chang, a Singaporean who has lived in Hong Kong for eight years, said he would consider leaving if he got a job elsewhere. He said the government should offer a road map for exiting the pandemic so people could see light at the end of the tunnel.

“Now we are all living in darkness, guided by the blind,” he said.

It’s a major setback from late last year, when Hong Kong had gone months without any locally spread cases and was working to get the quarantine requirement in mainland China lifted for people entering from Hong Kong.

“Everything was really starting to look up by the end of 2021, because we were looking forward to opening up with China,” said Francis Lun, an investment manager and a veteran market commentator. “But all of a sudden, the omicron hit, and it’s completely out of control now.”

After two years, he said, “there’s no end in sight.”

___

Soo reported from Singapore. Associated Press news assistant Janice Lo in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Hong Kong’s COVID outbreak is out of control. Should you worry?

Hong Kong has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the developed world right now. Details: Hong Kong is in the midst of an omicron variant outbreak, which has crippled hospitals and shut down restaurants and businesses throughout the city. Per The New York Times, anxiety has grown among people in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

2 cities, 2 outbreaks, 1 lockdown: Shenzhen residents resent nearby Hong Kong for its ‘privileged’ COVID response

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Several cities across China implemented lockdown measures in the past two days to combat the country’s worst COVID outbreak in two years, as surging Omicron cases threaten to upend China’s steadfast COVID-zero policies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

AP PHOTOS: Inflatable labs in Hong Kong for mass COVID tests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has ramped up its testing capacity with the help of inflatable mobile laboratories, as the city grapples with tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases daily. The labs arrived from mainland China ahead of a planned city-wide testing of its more than 7 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Outbreaks#Subway#Pandemic#Covid#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Families Forced to Split as Hong Kong COVID Cases Spiral and Rules Tighten

SYDNEY/HONG KONG (Reuters) - While Hong Kong clings to its "zero-COVID" policy, frustrations in the city are boiling over, workplace morale is being hit hard and families are splitting as a growing number of people, especially expatriates, abandon the global financial hub. Hong Kong saw a net outflow of more...
WORLD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
55K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy