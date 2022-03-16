ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question

Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A challenge to Marsy's law is among...

www.ctpost.com

UPI News

Supreme Court declines to hear Bill Cosby case

March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from prosecutors seeking to overturn a Pennsylvania court's decision to free the actor from prison last June. The decision not to hear the case was revealed in a brief order which did not note any...
buzzfeednews.com

The Government Missed A Key Deadline In A Jan. 6 Conspiracy Case. Then Things Got Messy.

WASHINGTON — When Lucas Denney was arrested on Dec. 13 in Kinney County, Texas, the charges featured some of the most serious felonies to date in any of the hundreds of cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was accused of conspiring with a codefendant as part of a self-proclaimed militant group called the “Patriot Boys.” He was also charged with obstructing Congress, assaulting police, interfering with police during a civil disorder, and illegally being in a restricted area around the Capitol with a weapon.
Must Read Alaska

Friday: Supreme Court hearings on redistricting maps

On Friday, the Alaska Supreme Court has scheduled three hearings on disputes over the Alaska Redistricting Board maps as they pertain to Valdez’s inclusion in a Matanuska-Susitna Borough district; the position of Skagway as it relates to Juneau-centric House districts; and the disposition of a Muldoon-Anchorage neighborhood as part of a primarily Eagle River Senate district.
Connecticut Post

Republicans lead opposition to Gov. Lamont’s crime, gun-safety proposals

Republicans on Monday criticized Gov. Ned Lamont’s firearms initiatives, charging that the proposed measures would violate the constitutional rights of gun owners. The GOP lawmakers also questioned whether the governor’s budget proposals would fall short of the juvenile justice reforms needed to address the state’s uptick in crime and car thefts during the last two years.
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
