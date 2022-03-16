E.ON has stopped procuring new gas from Gazprom trading firms

E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

ESSEN, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE) has stopped procuring new gas amounts from Gazprom trading companies in Europe in response to the war in Ukraine, the group's Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum said on Wednesday.

The group said that while it has no long-term supply contracts directly with gas producers, a small amount in its portfolio has been purchased from Gazprom trading companies, adding it had stopped buying new amounts.

Birnbaum still cautioned that a sudden halt of energy imports from Russia would deal a hit to E.ON.

"The Russian market is not one of our target regions. But one thing is clear: If there is a more or less extended physical shortage of energy imports, it would have consequences for us as well," he said at the group's annual press conference.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.