ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Readies First Rate Hike Since 2018; But 'Soft Landing' Challenge May Prove More Difficult

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfDge_0eggSxTa00

The Federal Reserve is almost certain to unveil its first rate hike since December of 2018 Wednesday, as the central bank responds to a series of the fastest inflation readings in four decades, plunging unemployment and stable growth forecasts.

The CME Group's FedWatch tool sees a 98.3% chance of the Fed lifting its base rate to between 0.25% and 0.5% this afternoon, with bets now set on how many further hikes the economy -- which is slowing notably but its still expanding -- can withstand throughout the rest of the year as inflation continues to surge.

Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week that the Fed can execute a so-called 'soft landing' for the world's biggest economy, "which is get inflation back under control without a recession", but that task has become even more difficult now that the ongoing war in Ukraine is holding energy prices near their highest levels on record and China's recent Covid infection spike threatens to extend supply chain disruptions through to the end of the year.

"Chair Powell doubtless will say that the Fed is alert to the dangers posed by the war in Ukraine and the accompanying surge in energy prices, and is prepared to change tack if the economic data deteriorate sharply or financial conditions tighten materially," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. "But the Fed's base case for this year likely will shift from the three hikes projected at the December meeting to five, and we would not be much surprised by six."

Scroll to Continue

The Fed is also likely to punt on winding down its $8.9 trillion balance sheet, but will issue new economic projections for 2022 that are likely to reflect that energy-price and supply chain-driven slowdown captured by the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecasting tool, which currently shows the economy growing at a 0.5% clip.

"The last time the Fed shrank its balance sheet beginning in 2018, it began at a monthly pace of $10 billion and peaked at $50 billion,: said John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management. "Most Fed watchers expect a quicker pace this time around."

But would the Fed be willing to add additional tightening -- in the form of a balance sheet run-off, which would raise market interest rates alongside its Fed Funds rate -- while the economy adapts to record-high gas prices, surging inflation and fading government stimulus?

U.S. consumer confidence hit a ten-year low this month, according to the University of Michigan's closely-tracked data set, amid the energy price surge triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"The last time U.S. consumer confidence was this low, Congress intervened by passing the Cares Act, sending direct stimulus payments to millions of Americans and expanding unemployment insurance benefits," said Morning Consult chief economist John Leer, who runs his own consumer sentiment data index. "Congress is unlikely to be of much help this time around."

"Monetary policy is the primary tool to combat inflation," he added. The Fed faces a delicate balancing act to achieve a soft landing. It wants to raise rates to fight inflation, but it doesn’t want to prematurely end the recovery."

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

When Does Well-Known Economist See Recession Hitting?

Inflation is on a rampage, with consumer prices soaring 7.9% in the 12 months through February. The rise in commodity prices stemming from the Russia/Ukraine war may well push that number even higher. That is forcing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Its first rate increase came Wednesday, and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bitcoin and The Crypto Market All Smiles Following Rate Hike

Cryptocurrency prices were climbing Thursday following the Federal Reserve's decision to start raising interest rates for the first time since 2018. The U.S. central bank lifted its benchmark Federal Funds Rate by 0.25%, to a target range of between 0.25% and 0.50%. Bitcoin was up slightly to $40,878 at last...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#The Cme Group#Fedwatch#Capitol Hill#Covid#Pantheon Macroeconomics
TheStreet

Will Consumer Spending Drop and Take Down the Economy?

Consumers are obviously very important for the economy, with their spending accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output. The consumer has played a vital role in helping the economy rebound from the economic slump caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. Consumer spending rose a solid 3.1% annualized in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
MSNBC

There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
FOREIGN POLICY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
MILITARY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy