MetaBlox Concluded the Seed Round, Plans for the Future!

coinspeaker.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMetaBlox has completed their seed round and have raised over $2 million ​​from some of the most highly regarded firms in Web3. The seed funding is co-led by Synergis Capital and CollabCurrency, followed by NFT Technologies, SNZ holdings, Future Life, Slope, CrowdCreate, and multiple technology and few crypto-focused family...

www.coinspeaker.com

