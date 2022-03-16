ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News cameraman and local producer killed in attack that wounded correspondent

By Victoria Albert, Tucker Reals
CBS News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fox News cameraman and a local producer working for the network were killed Monday in the same attack that left the network's correspondent Benjamin Hall injured as they reported near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Fox News said confirmed Tuesday. The network said cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and fixer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were...

CBS News

Journalist reportedly kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine

London — A local journalist working for a French radio station in Ukraine was kidnapped and tortured by Russian soldiers earlier this month, according to the non-profit group Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Nikita, 32, whose name has been changed for his security, was held for nine days and subjected to electric shocks, beatings with an iron bar and mock execution, he told the group.
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
The Independent

Ukraine ‘will not be silent about horror of rapes against women during invasion’

Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, a politician in the country has said.Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of her child.What's happening to women in Ukraine is "quite a scary scene", says @mezentseva_dep as she recalls an incident where a woman was "raped several times in front of her...
US News and World Report

Russia Releases Its Forces’ Death Toll in Ukraine, Revealing Staggering Losses

Russia on Friday released how many of its forces it says have died so far in the month-long war in Ukraine offering, predictably, a far smaller accounting of its battlefield losses than Western powers and Kyiv have estimated. More than 1,300 Russian troops have been killed during what Russian President...
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marines officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova

United States Marines are now officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, and anyone taking an official or personal trip to Europe must request prior clearance, the Marine Corps said in a message on Thursday. “Due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Marines are prohibited from travel...
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Russian commander deliberately ran over with tank driven by his own soldier

A Russian soldier in Ukraine deliberately run over his commander with a tank after blaming the commander for costing his friends’ lives, reports said this week. In a Wednesday Facebook post, Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk said a Russian soldier in a tank battalion of Russia’s 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade accused his unit’s commander, Col. Yuri Medvedev, of costing the lives of his friends and fellow soldiers. During fighting in the Makoriv area of Kyiv, the soldier “ran over the tank commander standing next to him, injuring both his legs,” Tsymbaliuk said, without citing a source for the allegation.
Radar Online.com

Russian Colonel Dead After His Own Troops Intentionally Run Him Over With Tank

Russian troops reportedly ran over their own commander because they were upset with the number of casualties their unit was facing in their ongoing war against resisting Ukrainian forces. The alleged intentional killing of the Russian colonel by his soldiers also comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces as a whole are...
Primetimer

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Zakrzewski, 55, was traveling in a car on Monday with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall outside of Kyiv when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. As reported Monday, Hall was injured and hospitalized. Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott described Zakrzewski as a network veteran “who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill. He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet. He was wildly popular — everyone in the media industry who has covered a foreign story knew and respected Pierre.” UPDATE: Ukrainian journalist Sasha Kuvshynova, 24, who was working with Zakrzewski and Hall, was also killed in the attack.
