Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question

 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A challenge to Marsy's law is among...

Judge hears arguments in challenges over new election laws

HELENA, Mont. — A Yellowstone County judge heard arguments over the constitutionality of four new laws the 2021 Legislature said were meant to make the state's elections more secure. Attorneys for the ACLU of Montana and others said Thursday that bills to end election day voter registration, to disallow...
Michigan Supreme Court hears major gay rights case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court is being urged to overturn key decisions and extend the state’s anti-discrimination law to gays and lesbians. Background: Does a decades old Civil Rights law protect LGBTQ people? Michigan AG says it does. People who claim discrimination on the basis of...
Supreme Court declines to hear Bill Cosby case

March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from prosecutors seeking to overturn a Pennsylvania court's decision to free the actor from prison last June. The decision not to hear the case was revealed in a brief order which did not note any...
Democratic gains in legislative maps might not last long

DENVER (AP) — The surprising advantage Democrats gained during the torturous process of rewriting the nation’s congressional maps may be short-lived, creating the potential for more frequent clashes over how political power should be distributed across the United States. As the once-a-decade scramble to draw new legislative lines,...
Friday: Supreme Court hearings on redistricting maps

On Friday, the Alaska Supreme Court has scheduled three hearings on disputes over the Alaska Redistricting Board maps as they pertain to Valdez’s inclusion in a Matanuska-Susitna Borough district; the position of Skagway as it relates to Juneau-centric House districts; and the disposition of a Muldoon-Anchorage neighborhood as part of a primarily Eagle River Senate district.
In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
