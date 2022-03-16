ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

End of Standard Time? St. Cloud Sunrises Around 9:00 a.m.

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent next year. The bipartisan bill approved Tuesday would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year....

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Why is this Small Minnesota Town Considered the “Best”?

I feel like Minnesota is filled with small and medium sized towns. Obviously there are some large cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul, but pretty much everything else can fall into the small or medium sized town or community. There are even some around Minnesota that are "unincorporated" meaning that they don't have police or fire and rescue. They have to rely on neighboring towns if there are any emergencies.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Saint Cloud, MN
Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Rural MOMS Act Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- More than half of rural Minnesota counties lack hospital-based birthing services. The Rural MOMS Act was co-sponsored by Senator Tina Smith and has now been signed into law. Smith says the legislation will provide grants to connect patients to needed care, expand telehealth and provide training for clinicians to practice in rural community-based settings:
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Little Falls Museum Hosting Fur Trade Historical Reenactment

LITTLE FALLS -- You can learn about life in Minnesota during the fur trade era at an event hosted by the Morrison County Historical Society this weekend. Historical re-enactor Joel Brown will be presetting “Bonga: A Fur Trade Family Saga” at the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls. Brown will tell the story of Pierre Bonga who is the first person of African descent on record in the Minnesota territory and the cultural exchange that happened as a result of the fur trade.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Buildings Recommended at the St. Cloud V.A.

The Asset and Infrastructure review process determined their recommendations for entire the Veterans Administration Health Care system which includes the St. Cloud V.A. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer for the St. Cloud V.A. He says for the past 3 to 4 years the V.A. has been conducting research to determine the asset and infrastructure situation within the V.A. system. Venable says the Asset Infrastructure Review is a study of the current and future health care needs for veterans.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Deadline to Remove Fish Houses in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH -- The Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that fish houses on lakes in northern Minnesota need to be off the ice by Monday, March 21st. With warmer temperatures in the forecast conservation officers are urging people to begin the process of removing permanent shelters early. Anglers are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standard Time#Sunrise#Economy#Americans#House
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Trend Sees Minnesotans Buying Homes Without Even Seeing Them

It's a wild housing market right now. My wife and I bought our house in March of 2020, just before COVID hit. Things were crazy then. We'd look at a house and within hours it would already have offers we couldn't match. The house we did end up buying we pulled the trigger on -- not recklessly or without thought, but we certainly didn't have as much time as I would have liked to consider other options. Still, I'm grateful we got the house that we did when we did. I can't imagine buying a house without seeing it in person, which is apparently the latest trend in Minnesota's housing market (*cue all the upset realtors about to prove me wrong*).
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This “Haunted” Sanitorium in Pine City, MN Still Available

If you are in the market for things of the "weird and strange" this might just be the home or place for you. If you are handy and would like to take the time to convert this sanitorium into a single family home, or even into a bed and breakfast or a VRBO, something along those lines. This place could be a gold mine. Gold mine might be a bit of an exaggeration, but there is potential.
PINE CITY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy