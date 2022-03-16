I Like It: Cardi B is an unlikely My Chemical Romance fan

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood provided an impressive performance of the heart-pounding duet "If I Didn't Love You” at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday night (March 7). Aldean began the song behind a grand piano, delivering the opening lyrics of the chart-topper to the audience as they eagerly awaited his duet partner to make her entrance. And she certainly did, with Underwood arriving on a circular trapeze of sorts to sing her part in a leather miniskirt, much to the delight of the audience. The two finished off the song alongside each other, smiling and joining hands at the conclusion of the performance.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO