I Like It: Cardi B is an unlikely My Chemical Romance fan

Latto is experiencing one of the most exciting stretches of her career thus far, with the continued chart success of her latest single, "Big Energy," anchoring her already-strong 2022 campaign. She's looking ahead to the release of her next full-length project but before that, we will hear another new single from the platinum-certified Atlanta native, called "Wheelie." According to a new TikTok posted by the 23-year-old hitmaker, Latto's new song will feature a heavy-hitting rapper who has a diamond plaque, limiting the number of artists she could be referring to.
