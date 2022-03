The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide took down the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats in a thrilling matchup at Rhoads Stadium Friday as nationally-renowned pitcher Montana Fouts earned her eighth complete-game win of the season. The game was close all night and runs were hard to come by, mostly coming off of mistakes made by either team, but the Tide managed to pull out a 4-2 victory.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO