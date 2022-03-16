YAY! Sign Is Up For the New Five Below Location Opening in Longview, Texas

We all know that the real estate market is at absolute insanity right now especially for home buyers and renters alike. Its really crazy here in East Texas where according to a recent report from KETK, folks in Rusk County are finding it hard to find a place to rent there. One of the reasons things are crazy right now is "speculators" who are looking to pay cash for properties that they can turn around and flip at a crazy price. Some of these folks are so desperate they are spamming folks like me with calls and texts about stuff we DON'T EVEN OWN.

RUSK COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO