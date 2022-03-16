ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A challenge to Marsy's law is among...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

NBCMontana

Judge hears arguments in challenges over new election laws

HELENA, Mont. — A Yellowstone County judge heard arguments over the constitutionality of four new laws the 2021 Legislature said were meant to make the state's elections more secure. Attorneys for the ACLU of Montana and others said Thursday that bills to end election day voter registration, to disallow...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
UPI News

Supreme Court declines to hear Bill Cosby case

March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from prosecutors seeking to overturn a Pennsylvania court's decision to free the actor from prison last June. The decision not to hear the case was revealed in a brief order which did not note any...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stamford Advocate

CT version of ‘Stand your ground’ faces opposition in key committee

A bill pending in a key legislative committee would provide legal protections for innocent targets of criminals, allowing them the use of deadly force, especially firearms, to defend themselves. While supported by dozens of gun owners and representatives of firearms rights groups during a recent marathon public hearing, the Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
buzzfeednews.com

The Government Missed A Key Deadline In A Jan. 6 Conspiracy Case. Then Things Got Messy.

WASHINGTON — When Lucas Denney was arrested on Dec. 13 in Kinney County, Texas, the charges featured some of the most serious felonies to date in any of the hundreds of cases related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was accused of conspiring with a codefendant as part of a self-proclaimed militant group called the “Patriot Boys.” He was also charged with obstructing Congress, assaulting police, interfering with police during a civil disorder, and illegally being in a restricted area around the Capitol with a weapon.
U.S. POLITICS
Must Read Alaska

Friday: Supreme Court hearings on redistricting maps

On Friday, the Alaska Supreme Court has scheduled three hearings on disputes over the Alaska Redistricting Board maps as they pertain to Valdez’s inclusion in a Matanuska-Susitna Borough district; the position of Skagway as it relates to Juneau-centric House districts; and the disposition of a Muldoon-Anchorage neighborhood as part of a primarily Eagle River Senate district.
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

