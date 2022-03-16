Even mild COVID-19 could affect heart health in young adults

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from São Paulo State University, researchers found that even mild to moderate infection by SARS-CoV-2 can cause an imbalance in the cardiovascular system of young adults.

They also found that both obesity and a low level of physical activity are key factors in post-COVID that alter the autonomic nervous system, which regulates such vital functions as blood pressure, heart rate and breathing.

In the study, the team tested male and female patients aged 20-40 before they were vaccinated.

The participants had been diagnosed by RT-PCR not more than six months previously and had mild to moderate symptoms of COVID. A control group included age-matched healthy people.

A total of 57 people were evaluated, with 38 remaining as the study sample after exclusions owing to chronic disease, drug use and vaccination, among other reasons.

The team found that the post-COVID patients, even having had mild to moderate symptoms, displayed augmented activity of the sympathetic nervous system (a division of the ANS that regulates the response to danger, intense effort and stress), diminished activity of the parasympathetic nervous system (the other division of the ANS, responsible for resting functions, digestion and energy conservation), and lower overall variability than the control group.

In people who were overweight or obese, and/or physically inactive, autonomic heart rate modulation was less effective.

The study provides new insights regarding the role of BMI and physical activity on post-COVID autonomic deregulation.

The findings show that significant functional alterations are possible in people who have had COVID, even without severe symptoms. This heart rate variation, for example, could become arrhythmia in the future.

The variations were reflected in the subjects’ day-to-day activities, such as the capacity to perform physical exercises, climb staircases and even walk.

They reported fatigue and weakness. A simple test such as a six-minute walk is sufficient to detect the problem.

The study is published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health and was conducted by Fábio Santos de Lira et al.

