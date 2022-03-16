ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Many older people with diabetes may be dangerously overtreated

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q7vO_0egg6jOj00
Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash.

After all, the long-term effects of elevated blood sugar can harm everything from the heart and kidneys to the eyes and feet.

But what if stopping or cutting back on those drugs could help even more in some patients?

In some older patients, such “de-intensification” of diabetes treatment may be the safer route, because of the risk of falls and other problems that accompany low blood sugar.

In a new study from the University of Michigan, researchers found that more doctors and such patients should work together to dial back diabetes treatment when necessary.

Doctors often treat diabetes with an eye toward long-term effects, but the team suggests that effective treatment requires a personalized approach based on individual risk and benefit.

In the study, the team examined detailed records from 78,792 Medicare participants with diabetes who were 65 and older and lived in 10 states.

Almost 11 percent had very low ongoing blood sugar levels recorded during the study period, suggesting overtreatment.

But only 14 percent of that subgroup had a reduction in blood sugar medication refills in the six months after that reading.

The team found patients 75 and older, as well as those who qualified for both Medicare and Medicaid because of low income or serious disability, were most likely to be overtreated.

Patients over 75 were less likely than others to have their treatment dialed back, as measured by prescription doses and refills.

But patients who had more than six chronic conditions, or who lived in urban areas or had frequent outpatient visits, were more likely to have their medication dialed back.

The researchers warn against a one-size-fits-all approach to treating diabetes in older patients.

Instead, they advise greater personalized care that accounts for the risks and benefits that such treatment holds for each patient.

The team says that older patients with diabetes — and the adult children who often assist with their care —should talk to their care teams about whether de-intensification is right for them.

It can be hard for an older person to recognize the signs of too-low blood sugar, such as confusion and combativeness, or of too-low blood pressure, such as dizziness.

Elderly patients can also struggle to keep up with multiple medications and frequent blood sugar checks. De-intensifying their treatment can often provide relief.

If you care about diabetes, please read studies about statin drugs linked to greater development of diabetes, and findings of common fish that may help lower diabetes risk.

For more information about diabetes, please see recent studies about new way to find diabetes-related eye disease early, and results showing eating more whole grain food could strongly reduce type 2 diabetes risk.

The study is published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine and was conducted by Jeremy Sussman et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statin Drugs#Kidneys#Medicaid#Medicare
MedicalXpress

Eating disorders linked to diabetic eye issues

Eating disorders can cause an increased risk of people with diabetes developing diabetic retinopathy—a condition that can cause blindness if untreated—according to new research published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders. Diabetes is characterized by high concentrations of glucose in the blood, which can in turn...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Drug of Choice for Hypertension? High Blood Pressure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New Haven Register

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
FRANCE
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How long can you detect marijuana in the body?

Tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in cannabis that makes people feel “high” can stay in the body for several days or even weeks. The length of time this chemical stays in the body or continues to show in a drug test depends on many factors. These include:. how much body...
HEALTH
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy