Dow industrials surge nearly 400 points with investors focused on Fed’s first interest-rate hike in 4 years

U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s rally, as traders awaited a monetary-policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Investors also watched Ukraine-Russia developments, with equities appearing to find support after news reports indicated progress toward a cease-fire agreement.

What’s happening

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.13%

rose 364 points, or 1.1%, to 33,907.

The S&P 500

SPX,

+1.65%

gained 67 points, or 1.6%, to trade near to around 4,329.

The Nasdaq Composite Index

rose 345 points, or 2.7%, to 13,291.

Stocks were attempting to build on the previous sessions’s trong gains, which saw the Dow rise 599 points, or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 jumped 2.1% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.9%.

What’s driving markets

The spotlight was squarely on the Federal Reserve, which has all but promised to deliver a quarter-percentage point interest-rate increase. The Fed will release its policy statement and updated projections at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Market participants were expected to focus on projections of future rate rises, clues to how the Fed will eventually move to shrink its balance sheet and assessments of how the Russia-Ukraine war alters the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday announced a far-reaching change to its policy stance, saying it would support its economy with monetary policy, attempt to limit the negative economic impact from policy changes, and work with U.S. regulators over delisting concerns. The statement sent Hong Kong-listed tech giants including Alibaba

BABA,

+27.25%

and Baidu

BIDU,

+26.94%

soaring and the Hang Seng Index closed up 9%.

Traders also were hopeful of diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war. The Financial Times reported that negotiators had made significant progress toward a 15-point plan that includes a cease-fire and withdrawal of Russian troops if Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits on its military.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to the U.S. Congress by video, continued to push for a no-fly zone, asked for more military aid and called for additional sanctions on Russia.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver a separate address on developments in Ukraine at 11:45 a.m., where he may announce $1 billion in aid to Kyiv.

Against that backdrop, Eddy Elfenbein, portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF

CWS,

+1.24%

, expects volatile markets to continue as long as the S&P 500 is trading below its 50-day average, which on Tuesday was 4.454.

“Rates are going higher and the market’s focus is changing. Since November, low-volatility stocks have been back in favor. This trend will probably last for several months,” he said.

In economic reports, sales at U.S. retailers slowed sharply in February, rising 0.3%, and Americans probably bought fewer goods like groceries, consumer electronics and furniture after factoring in high inflation. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.4% advance.

The previously reported 3.8% increase in sales in January, however, was raised to 4.9%, the government said Wednesday.

A undefined was credited with lifting risk appetite on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude

CL.1,

+0.52%

and global benchmark Brent crude

BRN00,

-0.40%

both plunging back below $100 a barrel after a surge last week to 14-year highs. Oil futures were slightly lower Wednesday.

Which companies are in focus?

How are other assets faring?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y rose 1.3 basis points to 2.17%, after trading at its highest since May 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Yields and debt prices move opposite each other.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.5%.

Gold for April delivery GCJ22 GC00 traded 0.8% lower, near $1915 an ounce.

Bitcoin BTCUSD was up around 3.5% at about $40,750.

The Stoxx Europe 600

jumped 3.2%, while London’s FTSE 100