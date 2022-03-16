Sleep Week: From Brain Health And Melatonin, To Bedtime Consistency

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One in three adults aren’t getting a good night’s sleep according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That can have major impacts on your health and mental well-being.

Sleep and Your Brain

Researchers are finding that a good night’s sleep can clear your mind. In a new study of mice, scientists at the University of Rochester found that during sleep the brain cleanses itself of toxins. They attribute it to a plumbing mechanism in the brain called the glymphatic system, which opens up during sleep to allow fluid and toxins to flow rapidly out of the brain cells. Researchers found that increases the space between the cells, and that can increase communication between the nerves and cells.

Melatonin

Melatonin consumption is on the rise, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Sales for the supplement are up since 2003. Melatonin is a hormone that cues and prepares the body for sleep. Studies haven’t consistently shown that taking melatonin helps with insomnia or jet lag. Doctor Ryan Hays, the Director of Sleep Medicine at Parkland Health & Hospital System, said melatonin may work for those having trouble falling asleep, but it isn’t for everyone.

“In patients who have trouble sleeping during the night or are waking up in the middle of the night, suffering from insomnia, melatonin doesn’t really work,” he said.

Playing Catch Up

If you think you can catch up on your sleep over the weekend, scientists say it may do more harm than good if you are trying to lose weight.

Researchers at the University of Colorado tested three groups. One got nine hours of sleep every day. One only got five hours. The third group got five hours during the week, but were allowed unlimited sleep on the weekends. The researchers found both groups that were sleep deprived snacked more and gained weight.

“The reason being is that if you are in a chronically deprived state Monday through Friday, you are probe to be making bad decisions Monday through Friday,” said Dr. Hayes. “Doing better on Saturday and Sunday will probably not offset that intake for the rest of the week.”

Experts say when it comes to sleep, consistency matters. Having a regular sleep schedule is key to a good night’s rest.