ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

METALS-Aluminium rebounds on China hopes; LME nickel slides limit down

By Eric Onstad
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds analyst comments and LONDON dateline, update prices)

March 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium and other industrial metals prices climbed on Wednesday on hopes of more stimulus in China, while nickel resumed trading by sliding to its lower limit.

Three-month aluminium on the LME rose 2.1% to $3,345.50 a tonne by 1020 GMT, while benchmark copper added 1.4% to $10,044.

Nickel slid 5% to its lower limit after being suspended for a week, but electronic trading was halted due to technical issues.

“We’re seeing metals prices moving higher, which you can understand because tightness is still there,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The market also liked the news from China that they want to keep markets stable and do what they can to mitigate any risks...(but) LME nickel is on its own, completely dislocated.”

Hansen said traders were likely seeking to arbitrage the big gap between LME and Shanghai prices. Wednesday’s lower limit for the LME was $45,674 while Shanghai nickel climbed 7.3% to 222,170 yuan or $35,001.

China, the world’s biggest consumer of base metals, will roll out policy steps favourable for its capital markets, Vice Premier Liu He said.

Also, data released on Tuesday showed China’s economy perked up in the first two months of 2022, although a surge in Omicron cases, property weakness and heightened global uncertainties weighed on the outlook.

The most-traded April aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 1.1% higher at 21,960 yuan ($3,459.63) a tonne.

* China’s Tsingshan Holding Group has reached agreements with two companies to swap its nickel products with a purer form of the metal to close out large short positions it holds on the LME, state-backed Shanghai Securities News said.

* Indonesian state miner PT Aneka Tambang’s nickel ore production and sales doubled in 2021 from a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

* In other metals, LME zinc rose 0.4% to $3,813.50, lead added 0.5% to $2,254, but tin slipped 0.8% to $42,750.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.3475 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Uttaresh.V, Subhranshu Sahu and Louise Heavens)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Yuan#Aluminium#Lme#Saxo Bank#Omicron
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium gains as China stimulus vow lifts sentiment

March 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose on Thursday, supported by hopes of more stimulus measures in top metals consumer China that helped soothe fears over a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.1% to $3,294 a tonne by 0240...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Reuters

METALS-LME copper, aluminium dip; focus on Ukraine crisis

March 14 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium prices slipped on Monday, as investors held a cautious stance amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict even as diplomatic efforts were stepped up to end the crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2% to $10,060 a tonne by...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Base metals gain; LME nickel trading resumption in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Most base metals rose on Wednesday as supply concerns and hopes of more stimulus in top consumer China underpinned the market, with traders awaiting the resumption of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) later in the day. Three-month aluminium on the LME rose 2%...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

METALS-Aluminium gains on renewed Russia worries, nickel dives again

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices extended gains on Friday on renewed worries about supply from Russia after peace talks faltered with Ukraine, while LME nickel tumbled 12% to hit limit down again. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.2% to $3,390 a tonne by 1700...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

LME aluminium set for 9% weekly fall; nickel trading still suspended

March 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium was poised on Friday for a weekly decline of 9%, as investors turned cautious due to a suspension in nickel's trading after an unprecedented price surge, although Russian supply jitters underpinned prices. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6% at $3,482...
METAL MINING
Reuters

LME says nickel market will not reopen on Friday

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange will not restart the trading of nickel contracts on Friday as it had anticipated because the criteria for restarting have not been met, the exchange said in a members notice on Thursday. LME was forced to halt nickel trading and cancel trades after...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

LME cancels nickel trades after price doubles

The London Metals Exchange on Tuesday took what it called an “unprecedented” step of cancelling all the trades in nickel futures, responding to market conditions that sent the price of the industrial metal doubling. “The LME has been monitoring the impact on the LME market of the situation...
METAL MINING
Reuters

LME aluminium firms on Russia supply worries

March 10 (Reuters) - London aluminium on Thursday rose from the previous session's near two-week low, on mounting worries over Russian supplies of the metal used in transport, construction and packaging industries. Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.6% at $3,395.5 a tonne by 0735 GMT. Prices...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

LME Imposes Price Limits for the First Time After Nickel Crisis

LONDON (Reuters) - Nickel will resume trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in a fixed price range for the first time on Wednesday after extreme volatility in prices triggered a rare market shutdown last week. The LME halted nickel trading and cancelled trades after prices doubled on March 8...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

368K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy