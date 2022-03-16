Man shot in arm by police after firing at officers in Montgomery County, district attorney says

A man was shot in the arm by police early Wednesday morning after he opened fire on the officers in an apartment complex parking lot, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

According to officials, a 911 operator dispatched to the 400 block of Meadowview Lane in Mont Clare at about 3 a.m. for a call about a family member who was suffering from a mental health emergency.

The caller said the man had gathered multiple firearms and put them in his pickup truck.

Officials said police encountered the man in the Meadows Condominium complex parking lot where he had crashed his truck.

The man got out of the truck and fired at police, officials said. Officers returned fire, and the man was shot in the arm.

The man was taken to Paoli Hospital and is expected to survive.

The names of the man and the police officers involved have not yet been released.

Per protocol for officer-involved shootings, Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. Anyone with any information is asked call detectives at 610-278-3368.