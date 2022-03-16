ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Sephora Spring Savings Event 2022: Get up to 30% off on beauty faves

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Sephora is inspiring many beauty enthusiasts to spring forward into a new season with its upcoming annual Spring Savings Event. This year's sale runs from April 1 through April 11 with deep discounts on top brands such...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Sephora's Annual Spring Sale Is Coming Soon

Sephora is kicking off its annual sale, the Spring Savings Event, in April. Open only to Sephora Beauty Insiders, members of the retailer’s loyalty program, discounts start at 20 percent off and increase by membership tier. If you’re an Insider member (free to join), you can get 10% off...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

13 of the Best New Beauty Products at Sephora

We're always checking the "What's New" section at Sephora; the retailer has a top-notch selection of items that would fit seamlessly into anyone's beauty routine. As serious product lovers, we're of the opinion that more makeup or skin care is always a good thing, but we still want some level of curation and selection when we shop. That's why we did the hard work for you, and found the 13 best new products at Sephora right now.
MAKEUP
CNET

Ulta Beauty Sale: Get 30% Off Dry Shampoo, 20% Off a Select Item and More

Ulta has three deals happening at the same time. The first one is 30% off select dry shampoo from brands including Batiste, Klorane, Drybar and more. The second deal is 20% off any one qualifying item in-store, online and in app using the offer code 947254. And the last deal is 10% off any qualifying purchase with the code YAY10. Both qualifying purchase offers end March 12.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
KATU.com

Spring Beauty Trends

Warmer weather and the lifting of mask mandates mean it's time to update your beauty routine. Makeup artist and esthetician Meghan Hamilton joined us to share her favorite spring beauty trends:. With the lifting of mask mandates, let's get back to the dewy skin look. You can use oils, highlighters...
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

The Best Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend for Daylight Savings: Get Up to $1,250 Off Casper

Whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or a combination sleeper, there are currently unbeatable, discounts on top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Nectar, and Casper that will guarantee a good night's rest. Many major brands have launched mattress sales in anticipation of Daylight Saving Time starting on Sunday, March 13, so this weekend is an excellent time to find a deal on the perfect mattress that suits your every need and sleep style.
CASPER, WY
Allure

The SkinStore Women’s History Month Sale Is a Gold Mine of Our Beauty Faves

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. SkinStore is nothing but generous, and if there’s anything we can count on, it’s some sort of promotion going on at the beauty retailer (usually multiple — the more the merrier). The same is true today, as SkinStore kicked off Women’s History Month earlier this week with a 25 percent off sale on a curated selection of its women-owned brands — no promo code necessary. Luckily for us, that extends to some of our favorite makeup, hair-care, and skin-care finds from iconic brands like U Beauty, Beautyblender, and Wander Beauty.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
CNET

CNET Deal: Get 20% Off Pattern Beauty Sitewide

Did you miss out on Pattern Beauty's last flash sale? Well we have something special for our readers. Right now, you can get 20% off Pattern Beauty sitewide with our exclusive code CNET20 until the end of the month. I've previously written about Pattern Beauty, detailing the best hair types...
HAIR CARE
E! News

Sephora Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Clinique & LashFood Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. It's a great time...
MAKEUP
marthastewart.com

Take Up to 70% Off Essentials from Le Creuset, Staub, and Breville During Williams Sonoma's Fresh Savings Event

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Could your collection of cookware or most-used small appliances use an update? Then you're in luck: Williams Sonoma is hosting its Fresh Savings Event, which includes incredible savings on kitchen essentials from a variety of fan-favorite brands. All-Clad's NS1 Nonstick Induction 10-Piece Cookware Set ($499.95, originally $700, williams-sonoma.com) is the set to grab is you really want to overhaul your cookware: You'll get two fry pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, and matching lids. Plus, the pieces have stainless-steel bases that keep them from warping. Warm up water for tea, coffee, hot chocolate, and more drinks with Smeg's Electric Kettle 3D Logo (from $149.95, originally from $169.95, williams-sonoma.com). It has an easy-to-move 360-degree swivel base and an auto-shut off feature once water gets to a boil and once you take the kettle lifted from its base.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Beauty Brands#Abc Audio#Same Day Delivery#Chanel#Beauty Insider#Insiders#Sephora Collection#Freeship
ETOnline.com

Shop J.Crew's Spring Sale Now and Get Up to 40% Off New Arrivals — Save on Swimsuits, Spring Dresses and More

Gearing up for spring and the warmer days ahead brings amazing deals from all our favorite brands — including cool-casual J.Crew. Right now, its Spring Sale is offering 40% off new arrivals including women's swimsuits, dresses, kids' picks and men's tees. Even better, clearance styles are an extra 25% off — just make sure to use the offer code SHOPSPRING on your order when you check out.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Save Up to 50% Off Spring Plants From the Sill — 3 Days Only

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Spring in full bloom! Now that the days are longer and the weather is warmer, it’s time to embrace the start of the season with some new greenery. For three days only, take up to 50% off a […]
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Fabolous on Regretting Throwing Nike Air Yeezys Away, His Travel Shoes and What He Hits the Stage In

Click here to read the full article. At the start of the month, style-savvy rap superstar Fabolous, often the subject of interviews, was playing the role of interviewer in a one-on-one conversation with Concepts founder and CEO Tarek Hassan. With the retailer turning 25, the two discussed its staying power and what the company is focused on to define its future. However, following the conversation, Fabolous — a noted sneaker connoisseur — revealed details about his footwear collection. Below are excerpts from the conversation with FN, edited for clarity. THE SHOES I DREAM ABOUT: “The Air Yeezy. I had all three colorways and I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheStreet

Disney World Changes Its Mask Rules Once Again

Throughout the pandemic, nothing has been "for sure." Places closed, reopened, lifted mask and vaccine policies, and then brought them back again. Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report's parks have not been an exception to this pandemic fluctuation. Given Florida's conservative leadership, Disneyland followed California state...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy