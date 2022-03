Samsung is hosting a special Galaxy A Event to show off its "awesome new Galaxy A series devices," and a new Galaxy A73 and A53 with 5G is in the cards. The Galaxy A Event will take place on March 17, and the new devices headlining the show are "designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone," according to Samsung. Rumor has it the Galaxy 73 and Galaxy A53 will be announced, with one of the updates being 5G connectivity.

