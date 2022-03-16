ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

ICRC President Arrives in Kyiv for Five-Day Mission

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) - Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has arrived in Kyiv on a planned five-day visit to Ukraine to insist on greater humanitarian access and protection of...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icrc#Ukraine#Kyiv#Reuters#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden sends two Patriot missile batteries to Poland after calling plan to send all their MIG-29 jets to Ukraine 'unworkable': VP Harris will arrive in Warsaw today as 'hand-to-hand' combat breaks out in Kyiv suburbs

Patriot missiles are being sent by the United States to Poland to ramp up their protection against possible attack, it was confirmed on Tuesday, as Vice President Kamala Harris was en route to the NATO member for talks about how best to shore up Ukraine's efforts to stop the Russian invasion.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin’s troops now within 20 MILES of Kyiv as encircled Zelenskyy rips Biden for ‘leaving Ukraine alone’

VLADIMIR Putin's troops are now within 20 miles of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rips Joe Biden for "leaving Ukraine alone." Zelensky said at least 137 troops and civilians were killed on the first day of fighting, adding that Russian “sabotage forces” had entered the city to hunt him and his family down.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Sees No Reason for UN Peacekeepers to Be Sent to Ukraine - RIA

(Reuters) - Russia sees no reason for United Nations peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine, RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying. Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the minitry's international organisations department, said there was no need for peacekeepers as Russia was in control, RIA reported. A new...
POLITICS
NPR

A rescue team evacuates premature American twins from Kyiv in a daring mission

Yesterday, the exodus of Ukrainians fleeing the war crossed a new marker. More than 2 million people have left the country, at least half of them children. We're going to tell you the harrowing story now of some of the youngest evacuees - babies less than two weeks old who were born prematurely. Each day, they've been growing stronger as Kyiv grows weaker. Morning Edition host Leila Fadel begins our story on the Ukrainian side of the border.
WORLD
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy