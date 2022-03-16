2022 Americas Summit will take place in Miami in July 2022 in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (GS/OAS)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based ranking and review website company Niche released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings on Monday. Overall, The Woodlands, Texas, came in as the best city to live in America, and Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, a neighborhood in the Philadelphia area came in as the best place to live in America. Rounding out the top five best cities to live were: Cambridge, Massachusetts, Naperville, Illinois, Arlington, Virginia, and Overland Park, Kansas.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO