2022 Americas Summit will take place in Miami in July 2022 in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (GS/OAS)
NEW YORK, N.Y., March 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Concordia has announced that it will hold its 2022 Americas Summit in Miami, Florida in July, 2022. The Concordia Americas Summit was originally scheduled to take place alongside the Ninth Summit of the Americas in June in Los Angeles, California. Concordia, in...www.durangoherald.com
