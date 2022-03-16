Truck crashes into municipal building during borough meeting

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck slammed into Port Matilda’s municipal building late Tuesday night during a borough meeting, moving the structure off its foundation.

State Police arrived at the building on South High Street just before 11 p.m. to find 32-year-old Will Bracken was driving the truck and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently taken into custody.

First responders were called to the scene and quickly worked to support the structure. One firefighter told WTAJ the foundation had caved in, shifting the building significantly.

Bracken’s truck had a minor fuel leak, and power at the site was turned off to help prevent a fire.

While a borough meeting was going on at the time, nobody was injured in the crash.

It’s not clear at this time what’s in store for the municipal building.

