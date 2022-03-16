East High Students Don’t Feel Safe, One Student Says
(Des Moines, IA) Gun safety advocates say Iowa schools need to focus on preventing gun violence after a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside East High School in Des Moines last week. Sierra Pilate (pronounced like “pilot”) is an 18-year-old senior at East High. She says most students at the school don’t feel safe, and that schools need to offer more training for staff rather than just relying on school resource officers or police. Pilate spoke at a news conference organized by an East High graduate and a lawmaker who taught at the school for 40 years. Six teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Jose David Lopez.
