East High Students Don’t Feel Safe, One Student Says

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) Gun safety advocates say Iowa schools need to focus on preventing gun violence after a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside East High School in Des Moines last week. Sierra Pilate (pronounced like “pilot”) is an 18-year-old senior at East High. She says most students at the school don’t feel safe, and that schools need to offer more training for staff rather than just relying on school resource officers or police. Pilate spoke at a news conference organized by an East High graduate and a lawmaker who taught at the school for 40 years. Six teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Jose David Lopez.

Speak Truth In Love
4d ago

I'd suggest bringing morals and values back through the teachings of Jesus Christ, but I know I'd be reaching. Therefore, they should teach self-defense classes in P.E. It may help our youth feel some sense of self-empowerment which can help push their fears aside.

Western Iowa Today

Marshalltown Schools Reach Settlement In School Bus Incident

(Marshalltown, IA) — The Marshalltown school district is agreeing to pay 25-thousand dollars the to family of a student who was allegedly injured by a school bus aide. The case involved Sandra Lurvey was fired from her position as a school bus aide for the district after she allegedly confronted a special needs student who had taken off her coat on the bus on January 30th, 2020. Marshalltown school superintendent Theron Schutte said the situation was unfortunate, and it made the most sense from the district’s perspective to offer a settlement to avoid further litigation.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen shot outside Des Moines school faces long recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old student who was shot in the head in a shooting outside a Des Moines school that killed one teen and injured another is making what her family and doctors say is a remarkable recovery. Kemery Ortega’s parents tell the Des Moines Register she was rushed into emergency surgery on March 7 after the shooting at East High School, and doctors warned that her prognosis didn’t look good. Thirteen hours after the surgery, she opened her eyes and waved at her mother. Doctors said Ortega might struggle with speech, memory loss, or personality changes due to her injuries. But her mother, Miriam Montiel Téllez, says Ortega is speaking and writing normally and walking when she has the strength to do so.
DES MOINES, IA
