CHICAGO (CBS) — After leaving us 1″ to 3″ of snow, our weather system departs, leaving a chilly northwest wind flow for the rest of the day. (Credit: CBS) Slow clears overnight as high pressure heads our way. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as the high moves back to the 40s. (Credit: CBS) Snow chances return Thursday night into Friday. (Credit: CBS) This is the weekend we “spring forward” 2 a.m. Sunday, with chilly conditions for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown Saturday. TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. CHILLY. LOW 22. TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42. WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 44.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO