ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

Spring is just around the corner, which means warmer weather and more outdoor entertaining. If you'll be having more guests around -- or just want to stock up for your own family -- now is a good time to head to Costco to stock up on food items for the new season.

Check Out: 10 Electronics To Buy at Costco If You Want To Save
Find Out: How Shopping for Groceries at Costco Can Help You Beat Inflation

GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts to get their picks for the best foods to buy in bulk at Costco this spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECFp7_0egfdYiR00

Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXpDn_0egfdYiR00

Tattooed Chef Organic Acai Bowls

  • Price: $11.99 for six 6.25-ounce bowls

"Organic acai bowls from the Tattooed Chef are back and I'm stocking up on those for spring," said Marie Clark, managing editor of the Costco blog CostContessa . "I love that they have much less sugar than most frozen treats, and our kids love them!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KML43_0egfdYiR00

Snake River Farms Wagyu Corned Beef

  • Price: $7.99 per pound

"I'm stocking up on Snake River Farms Wagyu Corned Beef kits, which are only available in March each year," Clark said. "Although these aren't the A5 Wagyu, it is still a great cut of meat and everyone in the family likes this. I freeze them and use them throughout the year. I pop them into the slow cooker, and it's an easy one-pot meal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzntJ_0egfdYiR00

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffins

  • Price: $7.99 for two 6-packs

"If you missed these fan favorites last year, they are back in stores now," Clark said. "I bag them up and freeze them individually. You can microwave them for about 20 to 30 seconds, and it's an easy breakfast on the go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvv8R_0egfdYiR00

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

125K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

27M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Olive Oil#Inflation#Muffins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Costco
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts for 4 Straight Days

We have already reached the part of March where March Madness turns into March disappointment in busted brackets. Krispy Kreme is celebrating brackets of all kinds starting on March 24. You can drop into your local Krispy Kreme, flash your busted or booming bracket, and get a little reward for, well, I'm not sure. Caring about brackets, I guess? No matter the reason, there's a free donut in it for you.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Brings Back a Huge Customer Favorite

Unlike many fast-food chains, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a relatively limited lineup of limited-time-offers (LTOs). It has the Shamrock Shake, which comes back every year for Saint Patrick's Day, and the McLobster, which it releases some years selectively in the northeast. It also has the McRib,...
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
125K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy