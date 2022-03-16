ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints Sign Safety Marcus Maye

By Lynden Burton
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Breaking news, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the New Orleans Saints signed safety Marcus Maye. Marcus Maye formerly of the Jets has been in the NFL for 5 seasons...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary. The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his...
NFL
KPEL 96.5

Sean Payton’s One Word Tweet Destroys Atlanta Falcons

Sean Payton may no longer be the coach of the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League. That doesn't mean he doesn't still carry some very strong feelings for the Black and Gold and the legions of fans that follow the team. Any real Saints fan can tell you,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marcus Williams#Dui#American Football#Nfl Network#The New Orleans Saints#Jets
KPEL 96.5

UL Softball Loses Back To Back Games To Texas

UL Softball was coming off of a win against Georgia State to start Sun Belt play. They faced the Texas Longhorns Wednesday in a doubleheader. The Cajuns lost both games, the first 10-2 and the second 3-2. In game 1 Kandra Lamb allowed 3 hits that scored 4 runs. She...
SPORTS
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
NBC Sports

Lions signing Garrett Griffin

The Lions are signing free agent tight end Garrett Griffin, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was the Saints’ tight ends coach for four of Griffin’s seasons in New Orleans. Griffin currently is taking care of his yearly Air Force commitment...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

New Orleans Saints re-sign former Ohio State standout to contract extension

The New Orleans Saints secured a new contract for a former Ohio State star on Tuesday, preserving a veteran piece of their secondary from last season. The Saints offered a contract extension to cornerback Bradley Roby, keeping him on their roster for his ninth NFL season and opening up cap space in the process.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Julio Jones will be released by Titans

The Titans are planning on releasing wide receiver Julio Jones, according to Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Jones played only one year for Tennessee, tallying 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown. Health has been a concern as he played in 10 games in 2021 and nine in 2020. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro will be free to seek out a new team, though what the market is like for his services at age 33 remains to be seen.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles ended last season with a 9-8 record, three games behind the Dallas Cowboys, who won the NFC Ease. If they want to continue to compete for the top of the division, they will have to hit on the upcoming draft, as they currently have 11 picks through seven rounds. View the latest team mock below to see who the Eagles could leave the 2022 NFL Draft with.
NFL
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy