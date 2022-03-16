New Orleans Saints Sign Safety Marcus Maye

The Titans are planning on releasing wide receiver Julio Jones, according to Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter. (Dianna Russini on Twitter) Jones played only one year for Tennessee, tallying 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown. Health has been a concern as he played in 10 games in 2021 and nine in 2020. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro will be free to seek out a new team, though what the market is like for his services at age 33 remains to be seen.

