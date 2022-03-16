Byer resigns, Williams takes over as Alderson Chief of Police

The appointment and resignation of police chiefs took a forefront during the Thursday, Mar. 10, Alderson Town Council meeting.

“[It] was no secret that Chief [J.R. Rusty Byer Jr.] has tendered his resignation,” said Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver after an executive session. “That is effective [March 18]. A new chief of police has been appointed today. Todd Williams Sr. has accepted the chief of police position.”

Williams will be working alongside Lieutenant Jack Meadows. Copenhaver stated Meadows “was promoted today. They will be taking care of our policing needs, along with Alvin Hunt, who is a part-time officer. They’re on a quest to find their help. When [Patrolman Devon Johnson] left, it left us with a hole that was not able to be quickly filled. I’m very appreciative that Todd stepped up to take the role.”

After the announcement, Byer spoke to The West Virginia Daily News , reflecting on his time serving as chief.

“It’s time to step back for me and my family,” Byer said. “[There are] some extra business adventures that we, the family, have went into. I’ve actually accepted a position with the White Sulphur Springs police department. I’ll still be in law enforcement, just a little bit back in some rank, and not as much responsibility. … Alderson has been good to me; they’ve worked with me 100 percent. I’ve got too many irons in the fire, and it’s time to let someone else run it. It’ll be good for me, I’m excited [about] not being the top dog and not having to be the one always in charge. It’s going to be good.”

Byer also spoke about the challenges of keeping certified police officers in Alderson.

“Certified police officers are hard to come by, and it’s really hard for small departments to keep police officers,” Byer said. “Alderson can’t even afford to pay what Lewisburg, White Sulphur, or the sheriff’s department are paying, and it’s going to be even harder now. [The senate just approved] the state police [to get a] $10,000 raise today. Anybody that’s in their 20s [would be] crazy not to go apply for state police. In Lewisburg, you’re starting [above $40,000]. When you’re looking at a $7,000 to $10,000 [salary] difference, that’s a lot of money to put diapers on a kid or pay rent or house payments.”

Despite this difficulty, Byer highlighted the progress the department has made since he took over in 2020.

“[Alderson Town Council and Copenhaver] bent over backwards to make things work, get this department up and running to where it needs to be,” Byer said. “We’ve made great strides in the technology side, being able to join in with these other departments. The new Spillman software, the total for that, county wide, was about half a million dollars. We’ve got some new cars, new uniforms, [new ARs], we’ve made strides.”

When asked if he had advice for the new chief, Byer said “Todd Williams has been around a long time, around 20 or so years with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department. He’ll be fine, he’s got plenty of experience.”

Copenhaver also spoke about the department’s new chain of command.

“Based on the fact that certified police officers are not readily available, and Todd’s stipulation to come is if he came as chief, Jack declined the position, so that [Williams] could have a certified officer near him,” Copenhaver said. “That’s why I promoted Jack, effective today, and gave him a substantial raise. Not many people would be selfless. Jack has been an interim chief a few times, he’s been assistant chief a few times. … He also knows the value of a certified police officer. … They went concurrently through the interview together.”

In other business:

– The first reading of a water rate increase was tabled. The increase is related to water projects in town. Copenhaver said “we’re able to do this with an offset cost of about $8.04 a month increase at the end of the project. … The intent was tonight to ask for the first rate increase [to] $32.76, raising $4.76.”

– Council approved the first reading of the 2023 levy, with Copenhaver stating “for all intents and purposes by law, the budget that we pass tonight is the general fund budget. … I’m actually pleased to tell you that the general fund budget for this coming year is $552,237, the largest ever.” This includes the levy, sales tax, and more. In a recent previous year, the lack of levy budgeting was felt when Alderson “lost the excess levy for a year – it was on the actual ballot, so we had to provide proof that it was passed.” The levy is expected to be read a second time and passed in April.

– The ordinance “establishing the procedures for selling, conveying, disposing of municipal property … valued at less than $15,000 without public auction,” was passed after its second reading.

Councilmember Ann Eskins, mayor Travis Copenhaver, recorder Betty Thomas, and councilmember Doris Kasley on Thursday night. The rest of council, members Tod Hanger, Charlie Lobban, and Ruthie Allen, were out. Copenhaver noted council could meeting quorum with “3 and a half” members of council, counting his tie breaker vote as a half member.

The post Byer resigns, Williams takes over as Alderson Chief of Police appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .