TVA campgrounds reopening for spring season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says its seasonal campgrounds are reopening, just in time for spring.

The federally-owned electricity provider said that its camping season began Tuesday and runs through November 15.

The TVA provides more than 80 public recreation areas, including campgrounds, day-use areas and boat ramps.

Most campsites are capable of accommodating tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles, the TVA said in a news release. Each campground provides restrooms, potable water, showers, grills, picnic tables, and access to boating and fishing.

Details of camping fees and policies can be found in the camping section of the TVA’s website or the website of Recreation Resource Management, which manages campgrounds located at TVA dams.