Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A challenge to Marsy’s law is among cases that will be heard this week by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Justices will hear arguments in four cases on Wednesday and Thursday in their chambers at the Capitol, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Court said.

The cases include one that questions whether the ballot question for Marsy’s Law was legally sufficient. Voters approved the amendment, which called for adding a series of crime victims’ rights to Kentucky’s Constitution, in 2020.

Three other cases that deal with a variety of law issues will be heard. The court proceedings are open to the public and can be viewed virtually.