ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A challenge to Marsy’s law is among cases that will be heard this week by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Justices will hear arguments in four cases on Wednesday and Thursday in their chambers at the Capitol, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Court said.

The cases include one that questions whether the ballot question for Marsy’s Law was legally sufficient. Voters approved the amendment, which called for adding a series of crime victims’ rights to Kentucky’s Constitution, in 2020.

Three other cases that deal with a variety of law issues will be heard. The court proceedings are open to the public and can be viewed virtually.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

What to watch as Jackson’s Supreme Court hearings begin

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it’s time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, as is expected, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy