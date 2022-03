The Boston Red Sox reached an agreement on a six-year, $140 million deal with free agent shortstop Trevor Story on Sunday, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Story, 29, spent the beginning of his career with the Colorado Rockies, where he earned two trips to the All-Star Game and two Silver Slugger Awards. In six seasons with the team, he's hit 158 home runs and has a career batting average of .272. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Story led the National League in stolen bases (15) and triples (four).

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO