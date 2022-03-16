ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

High court nominee Jackson deserves respectful hearings

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 4 days ago

In the course of any presidency, few nominations are...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
FOXBusiness

Hunter Biden story is the 'death of journalism': Doug Collins

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted to The New York Times confirming that Hunter Biden's laptop is legit on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying the stunning admission marks the "death of journalism." DOUG COLLINS: It's just amazing what has happened. We've been talking about this for years. But I just...
Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to start Monday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After more than two weeks of private meetings with nearly half the U.S. Senate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, will field questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee in highly anticipated public hearings that begin Monday. Members of the panel will question Jackson for two full days, following […] The post U.S. Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to start Monday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCAX

Waples high court confirmation hearings underway at Statehouse

Some property owners are turning to technology that'll manage dog poop problems. Two dozen Winsooksi tenants, many of them low-income and refugee families, are getting a reprieve after they were on the verge of losing their housing. ‘Qualified immunity’ ban stumbles at Statehouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Vermont...
POLITICO

More than three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package.

Three dozen House Democrats are urging tens of billions of dollars in help for restaurants as part of a Covid aid package. The Democrats, led by Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.), want to add cash for the restaurant industry — whose government aid ran out far more quickly than expected — and for sectors of the economy that never got direct help, including the fitness, hospitality, live events, and travel industries.
TMZ.com

D.C. Trucker Convoy Leader Vows to 'Tar and Feather' Black Lives Matter Plaza

Racial tension is simmering in the nation's capital where the so-called "People's Convoy" is taking a KKK-ish turn -- a protest leader invoked lynchings while promising to "take back" Black Lives Matter Plaza. The convoy of truckers has been roving around Washington D.C. highways for about 2 weeks, purportedly to...
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Supreme Court rejects reapportionment lawsuit: West Hawaii gets another House seat

By Nancy Cook Lauer West Hawaii Today ncook-lauer@westhawaiitoday.com | Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:05 a.m. A divided Hawaii Supreme Court made quick work Wednesday denying a citizen petition that challenged state political maps drawn by the Reapportionment Commission and lifting a stay on candidate qualifying for the state Legislature and U.S. House.
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
