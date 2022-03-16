ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This starchy wondercrop could help alleviate food insecurity

By Emma Charlton
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnset is an underexploited starch crop with significant potential, researchers say. It’s a perennial banana-like fruit cultivated in southwestern Ethiopia. Identifying underutilized indigenous crops could bolster global food security. One of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is ending world hunger by 2030. Could a little-known plant...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Addressing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic

In response to the rapid spread of COVID‐19, governments around the globe implemented local lockdowns that led to increased unemployment and disrupted local and international transport routes and supply chains. Whilst such efforts managed to slow or stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, they resulted in increased food insecurity, whether due to reduced incomes or increased food prices.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Attributing changes in food insecurity to a changing climate

It is generally accepted that climate change is having a negative impact on food security. However, most of the literature variously focuses on the complex and many mechanisms linking climate stressors; the links with food production or productivity rather than food security; and future rather than current effects. In contrast, we investigate the extent to which current changes in food insecurity can be plausibly attributed to climate change. We combine food insecurity data for 83 countries from the FAO food insecurity experience scale (FIES) with reanalysed climate data from ERA5-Land, and use a panel data regression with time-varying coefficients. This framework allows us to estimate whether the relationship between food insecurity and temperature anomaly is changing over time. We also control for Human Development Index, and drought measured by six-month Standardized Precipitation Index. Our empirical findings suggest that for every 1Â \(^{\circ }\hbox {C}\) of temperature anomaly, severe global food insecurity has increased by 1.4% (95% CI 1.3"“1.47) in 2014 but by 1.64% (95% CI 1.6"“1.65) in 2019. This impact is higher in the case of moderate to severe food insecurity, with a 1Â \(^{\circ }\hbox {C}\) increase in temperature anomaly resulting in a 1.58% (95% CI 1.48"“1.68) increase in 2014 but a 2.14% (95% CI 2.08"“2.20) increase in 2019. Thus, the results show that the temperature anomaly has not only increased the probability of food insecurity, but the magnitude of this impact has increased over time. Our counterfactual analysis suggests that climate change has been responsible for reversing some of the improvements in food security that would otherwise have been realised, with the highest impact in Africa. Our analysis both provides more evidence of the costs of climate change, and as such the benefits of mitigation, and also highlights the importance of targeted and efficient policies to reduce food insecurity. These policies are likely to need to take into account local contexts, and might include efforts to increase crop yields, targeted safety nets, and behavioural programs to promote household resilience.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Systems#Staple Food#Uplink Take Action
World Economic Forum

How could discarded tree forks help tackle climate change?

With the concrete and steel industries responsible for 15% of global carbon dioxide emissions, there are increasing calls for the use of timber as a more sustainable construction material. Professor Caitlin Mueller has developed a five-step “design-to-fabrication workflow” that takes the structure of wood and combines it with digital architectural...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

3 innovators in Africa growing food as a force for good

Climate change is worsening food security and stability in Africa's Sahel region and forcing populations to migrate. Countries in the Sahel include Senegal, Mali, Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Mauritania. The UN's Great Green Wall initiative aims to regreen an 8,000 kilometre strip of savannah along the southern edge of the...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Ukraine: How the global fertilizer shortage is going to affect food security

More people around the world will go hungry as a result of the pandemic, high fuel prices and the conflict in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are also major producers and suppliers of fertilizers and their raw materials. Existing logistical issues with moving grain and food are likely to worsen. Disruptions...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
World Economic Forum

How scientists and local knowledge are helping to protect Madagascar's fishing community

Traditional fishers along Madagascar’s coastline are grappling with falling fish stocks, cyclones, and competition from industrial trawlers, mostly owned by foreigners. In an attempt to better manage the country’s marine wealth and secure local fishers’ rights, communities banded together to form Mihari, a network of locally managed marine areas (LMMAs) that leans heavily on traditional ocean knowledge.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Could cities hold the key to accelerating net-zero progress?

According to a new report some of the world's leading corporations do not have realistic sustainability goals and policies. Digital twin technology is able to provide accurate reporting data to help successfully implement climate targets. In cities, where emissions are incredibly high, this data can track and improve net-zero progress...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

4 innovative ways to reuse plastic waste

175 nations have agreed to draw up the world's first plastic pollution treaty. Organizations around the world are already working on innovative ways to tackle plastic pollution. This includes repurposing waste plastic as bricks, fuel or even sportswear. Plans this month to create a legally binding global treaty to reduce...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

This is how solar panels can be kept clean - without using water

Solar power is expected to reach 10% of global power generation by 2030. But the accumulation of dust on the solar panels can reduce output by 30%, while cleaning them uses about 10 billion gallons of water a year. MIT engineers have developed a waterless cleaning method to remove dust...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

'Now or never': Why we need to do more to save schools' 'lost generation'

From India to Uganda, inequalities have soared due to COVID-related closures. Despite schools reopening, millions of children are still missing school and no longer receiving vital education. "Now-or-never moments" are essential to try and get students back on track. Standing in front of India's Taj Mahal, tour guide Raju Usmani...
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

Here's how acknowledging successes in disaster risk aversion can protect our mental health

Pre-disaster actions that protect people, such as early-warning systems, are not getting sufficient recognition. More acknowledgement of these "invisible" successes could spur policymakers to invest more in prevention measures. A balanced discussion on climate impacts can help to tackle eco-anxiety and other mental health concerns. When Typhoon Haiyan smashed into...
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How farmers can improve soil health and feed the planet: an expert explains

Soil health is declining at an alarming rate, leading to productivity losses and food-price rises. Alfred Grand is a pioneer organic farmer and vermicomposting entrepreneur from Austria. According to Grand, we need to take "a holistic and systemic approach about protecting and regenerating" soil, in order to feed the world.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

Scaling Up Forest Protection and Restoration

Forests are essential to climate, biodiversity, and livelihoods. Halting deforestation and restoring our forests is critical and urgent if we want to ensure a sustainable future. How can we act now to scale-up protection and restoration of the world’s forest?. At COP26, world leaders promised to end deforestation by...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Why are side hustles becoming a growing trend in India?

The side hustle has become a growing trend in India since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021. However, Indian companies have so far resisted it due to potential productivity loss and the risk of confidential information being passed on. But the cost of living has increased, making side hustles an economic...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy