I don't know about you, but I love to go to the movies. Admittedly, I haven't been for ages. Well, until recently.With the pandemic, a lot of us haven't been able to go to places like movie theaters. But as stuff starts to open up again, we're seeing more activity. And apparently not all of it is good. There have been reports of multiple disruptions by kids at the Marshall Cinemas, and the manager decided to speak out and start a new rule:

MARSHALL, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO