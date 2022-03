The conventional wisdom is that 2022 will be a good year for Republicans, and given the off-year election norms, it should be. Even in the suburbs, even in Illinois. Certainly, there are issues that may play to GOP strengths -- inflation, parental rights at the local schools, violent crime, the health of local businesses. among other things. And the more Democrats give air to extreme voices within their party, the more they add to the Republican hopes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO