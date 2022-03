Thursday's first round games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament's delivered the excitement March Madness is known for -- and then some! We saw everything from big upsets to some powerhouse wins (hello, Baylor and North Carolina), plus plenty of intrigue across the country. If you're still in search of that printable bracket, of course it's not too late. We've got you covered. You're ready, we're ready, and you want that NCAA bracket to print out now that the teams have been put into place.

