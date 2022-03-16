ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Berkshire's best: a guide to the county fit for royal residence

By Dora Davies-Evitt
tatler.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce described by Tatler as ‘arty, thespian, fun’ and undergoing a ‘revival’, could the royal county of Berkshire be on the way to replacing the celeb infused, Soho House christened, Oxfordshire, as the new It-spot for weary London movers?. What better route to follow than...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Arch elegance: fancy living in one of London’s most historic buildings?

The race is on: who will become the resident of Admiralty Arch? As far as notable addresses go, it has its merits. Your neighbours would be Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace, Lord Nelson up his column in Trafalgar Square and you’d have access – should you wish to confront national issues – to No 10 via an underground tunnel (while also having views to its famous rose garden from the terrace). You’d be able to manifest your historic heroes, should your preference be for the political, royal, literary or starry – because the truth is, they all seem to have an Admiralty Arch link. If the arch were a human, the rules of the ‘six degrees of separation’ in the upper echelons of society would be axed to one, with the arch as the recurring common connection. It’s where Sir Winston Churchill lived, where Daniel Craig has been filmed as 007 (which is ever more potent thanks to the Ian Fleming link) and where Earl Mountbatten resided when not at Hampshire’s exceptionally grand Broadlands House.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Herefordshire Viking hoard could be bought under £1m plans

A Viking hoard uncovered in a field could be put on display, under plans by Herefordshire Council. The collection of coins and jewellery was found by two metal detectorists who did not declare the treasure, instead selling it to dealers. They were jailed in 2019, with the court told most...
ECONOMY
tatler.com

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

This Knightsbridge old-timer rose like a phoenix from the ashes two years ago after a £100m restoration. Now the apogee of leisure, its position famously commands fabulous proximity to Hyde Park – and the concierge can organise activities from morning hacks on the North and South Rides to yoga in the rose garden. They can even arrange a floating picnic on the Serpentine aboard Peter Pan. Don’t miss breakfast on the terrace at 10.28am sharp, when the Queen’s cavalry in all their pomp and splendour head to Buckingham Palace for the Changing of the Guard. Heston Blumenthal is still working his magic in the kitchen; and it’s still all about icy martinis in the Mandarin Bar – not to mention the caviar menu (extensive, expensive and ethically sourced). The sexy subterranean pool and spa remains the capital’s most indulgent space for East-meets-West treatments, with a new addition of Oto CBD massages to help alleviate deep-seated tension. Book the Hyde Park Suite for treetop views, gilded silk wallpaper and Diptyque-stocked bathrooms. ‘MO’ is totally restorative: stay for a few days and you’ll feel as though you’ve been away for weeks.
YOGA
The Independent

Final resting place of up to 65 British kings revealed as discovery sheds light on King Arthur era

Archaeologists have discovered what are likely to be the long-lost tombs of up to 65 British Kings and other senior royals from the era associated with the legend of King Arthur.The discovery is a major breakthrough in archaeologists’ and historians’ understanding of the nature of dark age society. As investigations continue, it may also shed crucial new light on the currently often poorly understood political geography of post-Roman Britain.Prior to the new research, only one final resting place of an indigenous British monarch from that time was known, along with half a dozen other potentially royal graves.But now, at least...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Grahame
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch Reportedly Not As Strong As She Once Was, Prince William, Charles Leading The Charge, Source Claims

Queen Elizabeth and her aides know that frailties are catching her up. Queen Elizabeth II has canceled multiple engagements in the past weeks, even if she has already recovered from COVID-19. The British monarch also pulled out from the Commonwealth Day service on Monday and had Prince Charles and Camilla represent her. According to reports, Her Majesty's aides are reviewing her diary.
SOCIETY
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Royal#Golf Clubs#Permanent Residence#Vegan#British Royal Family#Uk#Soho House#Danes
BBC

Six arrested as man dies near supermarket in Redditch

A man has died after being found with injuries outside a supermarket. The 53-year-old was treated by paramedics near Asda in Jinnah Road, Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday. The man, from the town, died at the scene and West Mercia Police said his family were being supported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's $14 Million Home On Vancouver Island Linked To Lawyer Whose Clients Include Dozens Of Russian Oligarchs

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family, they bunked at a $14 million home on Vancouver Island, Canada, but they never revealed who hosted them. Now, according to company documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the home, which is called Mille Fleurs, was owned by a British Virgin Islands company, which was operated by a U.K. lawyer whose clients include a slew of Russian oligarchs — and even the former Russian deputy prime minister, who was added to the U.S. and U.K. sanctions list this week.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

RAF airman Corrie Mckeague 'slept under bin bags' - inquest

An airman who went missing six years ago had slept under bin bags on a previous night out, an inquest heard. Corrie Mckeague, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016. Police believe he died after climbing into a waste bin after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Take a look inside London's smallest flat

The smallest flat in London has sold at auction for £90,000. The 75 sq ft (7 sq m) property in Clapton only boasts a single bed, storage and a microwave. A separate "wet-room" has a toilet, sink, shower and towel rail. A German investor bought the east London flat...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock, Heartbreak: Prince Harry Reportedly Might Disrespect Duchess Of Cambridge In Memoir Amid Rumor Feud With Prince William

Prince Harry might disrespect Kate Middleton in his upcoming memoir. Kate Middleton and Prince Harry have developed a close bond over the years because both are dear to Prince William. However, some were concerned that the Duke of Sussex might disrespect his sister-in-law in his upcoming memoir. Kate Middleton Heartbreak:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘One to keep an eye on’: Covid infections rise across the UK

Covid infections have increased across all four nations of the UK, reaching record highs in Scotland, as a scientific adviser to the government warned of the need to “keep an eye on” the rising prevalence of the virus.A total of 2.6 million people caught the disease in the week to 5 March, up from 2.4 million, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It is the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections, and is the clearest indication yet that the virus is once again...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Queen's favourites out of Crufts dog parade after being 'on heat'

Two of the Queen's dogs pulled out of a display celebrating her jubilee at Crufts on Sunday night after they were "on heat". Four-year-old cocker spaniel Wolferton Drama and her 12-month-old daughter were lined up to appear in the Gun Dog parade to mark her forthcoming Platinum Jubilee. The event,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy