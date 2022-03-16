Berkshire's best: a guide to the county fit for royal residence

The race is on: who will become the resident of Admiralty Arch? As far as notable addresses go, it has its merits. Your neighbours would be Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace, Lord Nelson up his column in Trafalgar Square and you’d have access – should you wish to confront national issues – to No 10 via an underground tunnel (while also having views to its famous rose garden from the terrace). You’d be able to manifest your historic heroes, should your preference be for the political, royal, literary or starry – because the truth is, they all seem to have an Admiralty Arch link. If the arch were a human, the rules of the ‘six degrees of separation’ in the upper echelons of society would be axed to one, with the arch as the recurring common connection. It’s where Sir Winston Churchill lived, where Daniel Craig has been filmed as 007 (which is ever more potent thanks to the Ian Fleming link) and where Earl Mountbatten resided when not at Hampshire’s exceptionally grand Broadlands House.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO