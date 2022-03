Former Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller was let go by the program last April following FBI investigations into the recruitment of former Arizona center Deandre Ayton. While this investigation was serious enough for him to lose his job, rumblings started on Wednesday that the infamous head coach could be a top candidate for the new opening at Xavier following the firing of head coach Travis Steele after the program missed out on the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

